Syracuse Women's Soccer Dominated by Connecticut

It was a tough game on Sunday for Syracuse women's soccer, who were coming of a 2-1 win on Thursday. They would be bested 6-0 by Connecticut. The Huskies were relentless in the first half and put the game away early. With the loss, the Orange drops to 1-1 on the season.

One of the many things to praise Syracuse from their last game against New Hampshire was how aggressive they played. They played on the attack always trying to find the back of the net. That type of team just did not find its way onto the field when they need to.

UConn were both the aggressor and in control of this game from the very beginning. In the first minute the Huskies had a scary attempt from a cross that nearly result in a goal. The broadcasters for the ACC Network Philip Galati IV and Jared Johnston during the chance touched on how well the Huskies communicated and how loud they were. They also made sure to pressure the Orange wings. Syracuse back four played fairly compact which allowed the Huskies to take advantage of the whole width of the field.

It did not help the Orange’s case when Michaela Walsh had to come out of the game just 17 minutes in. She had already recorded two saves. Sierra Giorgio was her replacement and she faced six shots on net. They were high quality chances that the Huskies beat her on. Jessica Mazo scored the first on a mistake by the backline of the Orange. It was a beautiful finish as the shot was chipped and kissed the bar before going in.

The second goal came just over two minutes later as Emma Zaccagnini gets the ball outside the box following a corner and was able to sneak it in the bottom right corner of the net. Giorgio had just made an incredible diving save that conceded the corner.

In the 26th minute it was a scorcher from outside the 18 from Jada Konte to make it 3-0. A move back to her right lost the defender and gave her the space to deliver a strike that went just below the bar. The high press from the Huskies would continue as Chioma Okafor stole the ball, beat Giorgio who came off her line and found the back of the open net.

The final goal of the first half came in the 41st and was the only assisted goal of the game. Cara Elmendorf delivered the corner, the fifth Huskie corner of the half, and Abbey Jones would finish it.

Uconn would outshoot Syracuse 14-4 in the first half. Once the Orange had a chance to adjust and talk about what happened in the first, they settled in and played further up the field. The Huskies put the Orange on their backfoot, and they just had no answer in the first 45 minutes.

Syracuse would only be outshot 10-9 in the second half although the shots from the Huskies were on from more frequently. Shea Vanderbosch was in goal for the second half and made five saves while conceding just one goal. Maddie Carroll scored that one goal. A pass chipped over the Orange back line found Carroll and she would not disappoint with a finish into the netting.

Chelsea Domond was the most threatening for the Orange as she shot four times with three of them being on target. Erin Flurey and Pauline Machtens each put one on frame as well.

Syracuse will have until Thursday to shake this one off before they play Lafayette at home. That game will be at 8:00 p.m. on ACCN Extra.

