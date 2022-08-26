Syracuse Women's Soccer Tops Lafayette

It was all sunny skies at SU Soccer Stadium after men’s soccer beat Iona University 2-0, until it started raining at the women’s game: raining literally, and raining goals.

The first 15 minutes of the match were controlled by Lafayette College, but junior Kate Murphy’s inswinging corner kick put the Orange on the board first in the 16th minute.

“What an unbelievable goal to start off her career,” said Head Coach Nicky Adams. I mean first goal ever and you’re scoring that, what could be better?”

While Murphy did not play much her freshman and sophomore years, Adams said that the work she put in this past spring and summer helped her come into preseason fit to earn the starting spot.

Murphy’s goal was the first of her career. She also assisted the Orange’s second goal of the game that came in the 31st minute, scored by sophomore Erin Flurey who now tallies two goals on the season.

Pauline Machtens closed out the first half with a goal of her own in the 44th minute, assisted by first-year Maya McDermott. The Orange held a 10-2 edge in shots and 7-0 edge in corners going into the second half.

Graduate Student Blue Ellis had numerous chances of her own in the first 20 minutes of the second half, but it was first-year Anna Rupert with her first collegiate goal and the night’s fourth in the 65th minute off a ball into the box from sophomore Ashley Rauch.

The Orange scored an own goal in the 80th minute of play to give Lafayette their single goal of the night.

Syracuse finished the night with 25 shots to the Leopard's four, in a convincing 4-1 win.

The Orange are back on their home turf this coming Sunday when they take on Siena College at 1 p.m.

