3 takeaways from Syracuse's 86-72 win over Notre Dame

Syracuse ended their four-game skid with a victory over Notre Dame 86-72 on Saturday afternoon.

Here are three takeaways from a desperately needed win for the Orange.

First-half shooting efficiency

Syracuse jumped out to a 40-31 halftime lead thanks to a hot shooting start, where the Orange knocked down 61.5% of their shots.

JJ Starling le the way in the first 20 minutes, making all seven of his shots in the first half, including three from behind the arc.

The reason for the torrid start was obvious: Exceptional ball movement. Syracuse assisted on 21 of its 32 field goals, while truning the ball over just six times.

Head coach Adrian Autry said his team played its best offensive game of the season, and starting point guard Nait George was at the center of it, with 10 assists and zero turnovers.

“We can’t lose sight of what is helping us,” center William Kyle said. “When we move the ball, we find success. We have to limit our mistakes and the things that we can control. I feel like if we can continue to do that, we are going to win games.”

Kingz of the Court

In the second half, Syracuse and Notre Dame traded baskets for most of the first five minutes of the game. But that all changed when Nate Kingz began to heat up, scoring 22 of his season-high 28 points in the second half.

It marked the second time this January that Kingz had a career-high scoring night. Kingz scored 27 points in the overtime loss to Boston College.

In the last five games, Kingz has averaged 16.6 points per game, and if Syracuse is looking to make a major run in February, they'll need Kingz to continue his hot shooting.

Weight Lifted

Syracuse avoided its first five-game losing streak since the 1968-69 season with the win, and Autry was pleased his team did it with playing some of its best basketball of the season.

“I thought this was the most complete game that we’ve had in a long time,” Autry said. “I thought we played with toughness; we played together. Even when we made mistakes. We contested stuff at the rim today; we got 50-50 balls. I was really happy with how we responded today.”

The response, Autry said, played out in an intense week of practice.

“The one thing that I made a point of; I didnt want to see anyone’s head down.” Autry said, “No one is feeling sorry. We can’t feel sorry about ourselves."

The weight will only be lifted for a short time, as Syracuse has only one day off before they play North Carolina on Monday night.

