3 Texas A&M Aggies Make Preseason All-SEC Team

Texas A&M baseball will open the 2026 season with three players earning spots on the Preseason All‑SEC Team. All 16 of the conference's head coaches voted on the preseason honors on Thursday.

First baseman Gavin Grahovac and outfielder Caden Sorrell received first team honors from coaches around the SEC, while right-handed pitcher Clayton Freshcorn received second team honors.

The Aggies were one of five programs in the conference to have more than one player make the Preseason All-SEC First Team. Despite having star power all over the field, Texas A&M was picked to finish 13th in the SEC by the end of the regular season.

Proven Production Highlights the Aggies' 2026 Roster

Texas A&M's 2026 roster is anchored by a level of veteran presence that can match any team in the country. Grahovac, Sorrell, and Freshcorn, who are all returning to the program, are poised to take on major roles as the Aggies look to rebound from an injury-plagued 2025 campaign.

Grahovac, who's currently ranked the No. 26 prospect on MLB Pipeline's draft board, enters his third season with the program after appearing in just six games for the Aggies last season before suffering a season-ending injury. In that time, the first baseman hit .227 at the plate with two home runs and six runs batted in.

As a freshman, Grahovac put the entire country on notice by hitting .298 at the plate with 85 hits, 16 doubles, 23 home runs, and 66 runs batted in. He also totaled 36 walks and seven hit by pitches to achieve an on-base percentage of .390. Grahovac also became the first player in NCAA history to hit a leadoff homerun in the College World Series Final.

Sorrell, who's rated the No. 20 draft prospect by MLB Pipeline, is also projected to be a massive part of the Texas A&M offense this season. The outfielder returned to the lineup during conference play, and proceeded to put up stunning numbers before being injured once again in the SEC tournament.

With what he showed in just 26 games last season, Sorrell has the potential to be one of the best hitters in the country. The Highland Village, Texas native saw his batting average jump over 60 points from his freshman to sophomore season, and boasts a career batting average of .296 as an Aggie with 82 hits, 13 doubles, six triples, 23 home runs, and 75 runs batted in.

Freshcorn, who transferred to Texas A&M after a year at McLennan Community College, is arguably one of the program's most important returners on the mound for the 2026 campaign. The right-hander appeared in 23 games for the Aggies last season and logged a 4.67 earned run average with 33 strikeouts and two saves.

With a mid to upper 90's fastball and one of the best sliders in the SEC, Freshcorn is a guy that head coach Michael Earley is likely going to rely on heavily this season.

In the right-hander's final five appearances for the Aggies in 2025, he held opponents to just two hits, one walk, and zero earned runs.

