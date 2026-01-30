Texas A&M Baseball 2026 Season Preview: Pitching

Just over two weeks separates now from the start of the 2026 college baseball season, and the No. 25 Texas A&M Aggies are ready for another season of redemption, but in a different form this time.

The Aggies open up against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in College Station to start their campaign with a weekend in front of the 12th Man as they look to improve on their 2025 season.

And as much work that has been done on the offensive side of the Aggies during the offseason, the pitching has also been revamped and primed for the upcoming season, despite losing Ryan Prager to the MLB draft last year and Caden McCoy to Tommy John surgery.

Aggies on the Mound

Texas A&M's Weston Moss pitches during a high school baseball game at the MLB Draft Combine at Chase Field. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Here is a look at a few of the starters and relivers that will toe the rubber for Michael Earley in the 2026 season.

Shane Sdao

Sdao returns to the Aggies after an injury suffered during their 2024 College World Series run left him on the bench for the entire 2025 season.

With Prager as well as Justin Lamkin and Myles Patton being taken in the MLB draft, expect to see Sdao in a starting role for the Maroon and White in 2026.

His sophomore year in 2024 saw him post a 2.96 earned run average with five wins and only one loss with two saves in 20 appearances.

He struck out 55 batters and only walked nine batters during his 48.2 innings pitched.

Weston Moss

Moss returns to College Station for his junior year after a 6-3 2025 season that saw him strike out 50 in 22 appearances.

His best performance came in the opening game of the Aggies' weekend series with the South Carolina Gamecocks, where he struck out eight batters in only 3.1 innings of relief on the way to a walk-off 8-7 win for A&M.

Josh Stewart

The team's newly minted "12th Man" faced an injury-filled 2025, only making one appearance and facing one batter early in the season against Cal Poly before a knee injury took him out for the year.

Nothing is set in stone rotation-wise for the Maroon and White, but Stewart is expected to come out of the bullpen for the team, potentially in a closer role, and one thing that's for sure, Stewart is ready to take on said role should it be asked of him.

“Whenever I’m needed is just all I'm thinking about,” Stewart said. “I definitely see myself in the bullpen.”

Clayton Freshcorn

The flame-throwing junior returns to the Aggies for 2026, where he will likely resume his setup man duties out of the bullpen.

The right-handed Waller native struck out 33 batters in 27 innings of work during 2025, also tallying two saves in the process.

Freshcorn proved his effectiveness in the latter part of the season, putting together a scoreless string of appearances, lasting for 8.1 innings over five games.

His best single-game performance came in crunch time against the LSU Tigers in the SEC Tournament, going for 3.1 innings and striking out five in the 4-3 loss to their top-ranked rivals.