Skip to main content

Live Updates: Oklahoma Plates Another on Aggie Error to Extend Their Lead

Follow along through nine innings as Texas A&M keeps its hopes alive in the College World Series against Oklahoma

Texas A&M isn't looking for just another win in the College World Series. The Aggies are looking for two. 

After a 13-8 loss in the CWS opener to Oklahoma, No. 5 Texas A&M found itself fighting to stay alive for the remainder of the time in Omaha. The Aggies picked up a monumental 10-2 win over in-state rival Texas on Sunday. Two days later, sophomore Nathan Dettmer pitched seven shutout innings in a 5-1 win over Notre Dame. 

A&M needs two wins in a rematch against the Sooners to advance to the CWS final. Oklahoma has been one of college baseball's hottest teams, scoring 19 runs in its two wins and using a high-end starting rotation to leave the bullpen rested. 

The Aggies are one of three programs from the SEC to make the Final Four in Omaha. Either Arkansas or Ole Miss will play for a shot at a national title this weekend. Will A&M join one of its SEC West foes? 

Stick with AllAggies.com as we follow all the in-game action from Omaha between Texas A&M and Oklahoma.

PREGAME

Here is the starting lineup for Texas A&M:

1. 3B Trevor Werner 

2. 1B Jack Moss

3. LF Dylan Rock

4. DH Austin Bost

5. 2B Ryan Targac

6. C Troy Claunch

7. RF Brett Minnich

8. CF Jordan Thompson 

9. SS Kole Kaler

PITCHING: Ryan Prager (1-3 4.89 ERA)

Here is the starting lineup for Oklahoma: 

1. RF John Spikerman

2. SS Peyton Graham

3. 1B Blake Robertson

4. CF Tanner Tredaway

5. C Jimmy Crooks

6. 3B Wallace Clark

7. 2B Jackson Nicklaus

8. DH Cade Horton

9. LF Kendall Pettis

PITCHING: David Sandlin

FIRST INNING

TOP FIRST

Pitching: David Sandlin 

- Trevor Werner struck out looking (K)

- Jack Moss struck out swinging (K)

- Dylan Rock struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM FIRST

Pitching: Ryan Prager

- John Spikerman grounded out to Jack Moss (3)

- Peyton Graham walked

- Blake Robertson singled to left field

- Tanner Treadway flied out to Jordan Thompson (F8)

- Jimmy Crooks homered to right field, Robertson scored, Graham scored 

END OF FIRST INNING: Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 0

SECOND INNING

TOP SECOND

Pitching: Sandlin 

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_18552491
Play
Baseball

Live Updates: Texas A&M Looks For Strong Showcase Against Oklahoma

Follow along through nine innings as Texas A&M keeps its hopes alive in the College World Series against Oklahoma

By AllAggies Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18566257
Play
Baseball

College World Series: Texas A&M Seeks Sooners Redemption

The Aggies need to defeat Oklahoma twice to reach CWS finals

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_18572948
Play
Baseball

Aggies Ride Dettmer to College World Series Semifinals

Nathan Dettmer went seven strong innings on the way to a 5-1 victory for Texas A&M over Notre Dame

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago

- Austin Bost flied out to Kendall Pettis (F7)

- Ryan Targac struck out looking (K)

- Troy Claunch singled to right-center

- Brett Minnich singled to right, Claunch to third

- Jordan Thompson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM SECOND

Pitching: Prager

- Jackson Nicklaus flied out to Jordan Thompson (F8)

- Cade Horton struck out swinging (K)

- Kendall Pettis struck out swinging (K)

END OF SECOND INNING: Oklahoma 3, Texas A&M 0

TOP THIRD

Pitching: Sandlin

- Kole Kaler grounded out to Jack Moss, Prager covering (3-1)

- Trevor Werner struck out swinging (K)

- Jack Moss singled to second base

- Dylan Rock popped out to Ryan Targac (P4)

BOTTOM THIRD

Pitching: Prager

- John Spikerman singled to center field (caught stealing)

- Peyton Graham doubled down the left field line

Pitching change: Jacob Palisch for Ryan Prager

- Blake Robertson reached safely on E5, Peyton Graham scores

- Tanner Tredaway flied out to Brett Minnich (F9)

- Jimmy Crooks singled to center, Robertson to third

- Wallace Clark grounded out to Trevor Werner (5-3)

END OF THIRD INNING: Oklahoma 4, Texas A&M 0

TOP FOURTH

Pitching: Sandlin

- Austin Bost walked

- Ryan Targac singled to left, Bost to second

- Troy Claunch struck out swinging (K)

- Brett Minnich struck out swinging (K)

- Jordan Thompson struck out swinging (K)

BOTTOM FOURTH

Pitching: Palisch

- Jackson Nicklaus struck out swinging

- Cade Horton grounded out to Ryan Targac (4-3)

- Kendall Pettis struck out looking (K)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Oklahoma 4, Texas A&M 0

TOP FIFTH

Pitching: Sandlin

- Kole Kaler flied out to Kendall Pettis (F7)

- Trevor Werner struck out looking (K)

- Jack Moss grounded out to Peyton Graham (6-3)

USATSI_18552491
Baseball

Live Updates: Texas A&M Looks For Strong Showcase Against Oklahoma

By AllAggies Staff1 hour ago
USATSI_18566257
Baseball

College World Series: Texas A&M Seeks Sooners Redemption

By Cole Thompson2 hours ago
USATSI_18572948
Baseball

Aggies Ride Dettmer to College World Series Semifinals

By Cole Thompson20 hours ago
USATSI_18572236
Baseball

Game Log: Texas A&M's Dettmer Delivers Seven Strong Innings In Win Over Notre Dame

By AllAggies Staff21 hours ago
USATSI_17242134
Football

Texas A&M 2022 Opponent Preview: Miami Hurricanes

By Matt GalatzanJun 21, 2022
USATSI_16967133
Football

Trio of Aggies Named to Phil Steele Preseason All-American Teams

By Connor ZimmerleeJun 20, 2022
Haynes King
Football

Ranking CFB QB Rooms: Where Do Aggies Land?

By Zach DimmittJun 20, 2022
USATSI_18564736
Baseball

Micah Magic: How Texas A&M's Dallas Defeated Longhorns In College World Series

By Cole ThompsonJun 20, 2022