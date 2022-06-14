Aggies on Omaha Collision Course With Longhorns?

The Lonestar Showdown is most known between the Texas A&M Aggies and the Texas Longhorns is most known for its history on the football field - an edition of the rivalry that hasn't been played in over a decade.

However, they could be in line to face each other with a championship on the line in the coming days.

The two schools do not have any love lost for each other, as they will use any possible statistic or numbers to show they are superior. This is especially true on the baseball diamond, as the Longhorns are widely considered a college baseball blue blood and make sure to let the Aggies know about it whenever possible.

Now the two rivals might face off in the College World Series for the first time in the history of their storied rivalry, as they find themselves on the side of the bracket. The Longhorns start their College World Series run against Notre Dame while the Aggies start theirs against another rival, the Oklahoma Sooners.

The two schools do have history in the NCAA Tournament though, having found themselves in the same regional twice in previous years. In both 2014 and 2018 the Longhorns and Aggies found themselves in the same regional, with Texas winning both regionals en route to appearances in the College World Series.

However, there are no guarantees that the two schools will ultimately face each other, as that outcome occurring relies solely on how the two schools perform in their opening games.

Despite the uncertainty of the two playing each other, it almost feels inevitable at this point. With ultimate bragging rights on the line, the Longhorns and Aggies might just be on a collision course in Omaha.

