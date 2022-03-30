Saw Em Off: Texas A&M Baseball Takes Down No. 8 Texas
There's always magic surrounding rivalries. Maybe that's why Texas A&M baseball would care more about this win a second time around than others in the coming weeks.
A&M is set to travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face Texas Tuesday evening. Both clubs are hoping for better results after struggling series over the weekend. The Aggies (14-9, 3-3 SEC) couldn't complete the comeback against Auburn Sunday afternoon.
The Longhorns (19-7, 1-2 Big 12) dropped back-to-back games in extra innings against Texas Tech before run ruling them 12-1 on Sunday afternoon. Texas is set to start Justin Eckhart (1-0, 2.63 ERA) on the mound Tuesday evening. A&M sophomore Walker Zander (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will make his first start of the season.
Texas A&M and Texas have clashed in 372 games previously, with the Longhorns holding the all-time series lead 239-128-5. Last season at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies picked up the 2-0 win thanks to the pitching combination of Nathan Dettmer and Chandler Jozwiak.
Former A&M infielder Mikey Hoehner current outfielder Logan Britt each launched solo home runs as well.
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.
PREGAME
The Aggies have released their starting lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. LF Dylan Rock
3. 1B Jack Moss
4. 2B Austin Bost
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. C Troy Claunch
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. CF Logan Britt
9. DH Chandler Scamardo
P: RHP Walker Zander
The Longhorns have released their starting lineup:
1. LF Eric Kennedy
2. CF Douglas Hodo III
3. 1B Ivan Melendez
4. RF Murphy Stehly
5. C Silas Ardion
6. SS Trey Faltine
7. 3B Skyler Messinger
8. 2B Mitchell Daly
9. DH Gavin Kash
P: RHP Justin Eckhardt
TOP OF FIRST INNING
- Kole Kaler walked
- Dylan Rock doubled down left field line, Kaler scored
- Jack Moss singled to right field, Rock scored
- Austin Bost flied out to Douglas Hodo III (F8)
- Brett Minnich reaches on fielder's choice, Moss out at second
- Troy Claunch grounded out to Trey Faltine, throw to Melendez (6-3)
BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING
- Eric Kennedy singled to left field
- Douglas Hodo bunt single, Kennedy to second
- Ivan Melendez singled past third base, Hodo to second, Kennedy scored
- Murphy Stehly singled past third base, Melendez to second, Hodo to third
- Silas Ardoin reaches on fielder's choice, Claunch error on throw to Moss, Stehly advanced to third, Melendez scored (FC-E2)
NOTE: Brad Rudis to replace Walker Zander
- Trey Faltine grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)
- Skyler Messinger grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)
END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 2, Texas 2
TOP OF SECOND INNING
- Ryan Targac singled to center field
- Logan Britt struck out swinging, Targac out trying to steal second (K)
- Scamardo grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)
BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING
- Mitchell Daly doubled down left field line
- Gavin Kash reached on fielding error by Kaler (E6)
- Kennedy flied out to Britt, Daly to third (F8)
- Hodo flied out to Rock, Daly scored on Sac fly (SAC)
- Melendez popped out to Moss (F3)
END OF SECOND INNING: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2
TOP OF THIRD INNING
- Kaler struck out looking (K)
- Rock hit by pitch
- Moss homers over left-center field, Rock scored, Moss scored
- Bost grounded out to Messenger, throw to Melendez (5-3)
- Minnich struck out looking (K)
BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING
NOTE: Rawley Hector to replace Brad Rudis
- Stehly singled to left field
- Ardion grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (5-3)
- Faltine hit by pitch, advanced to second on wild pitch, Stehly to third
- Messinger singled by shortstop, Faltine out at second, Stehly scored
- Daly walked, Messinger advanced to second
- Kash flied out to Minnich (F9)
END OF THIRD INNING: Texas A&M 4, Texas 4
TOP OF FOURTH INNING
NOTE: Jared Southard to replace Eckhardt
- Claunch struck out looking (K)
- Targac grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)
- Britt singled to left field, advanced to second on wild pitch
Saw Em Off: Texas A&M Baseball Takes Down No. 8 Texas
Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates as Texas A&M takes on Texas
Texas A&M Spring Practice: Youngsters Hitting Their Stride
Conner Weigman, Evan Stewart and several other young players catching Jimbo Fisher's eye
Baxter Calls First Visit to College Station 'Almost Like Heaven'
Texas A&M Aggies Recruiting Tracker: Check back often as we keep you up-to-date on Texas A&M looking to improve on an already impressive class.
- Scarmado walked
- Kaler walked, Scarmado to second, Britt to third
- Rock grand slam, Kaler scored, Scarmado scored, Britt scored
- Moss singled
- Bost flied out to Hodo (F8)
BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING
- Kennedy fouled out to Claunch (F5)
- Hodo struck out swinging (K)
- Melendez singled to left field
- Stehly flied out to Britt (F8)
END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 8, Texas 4
TOP OF FIFTH INNING
- Minnich grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)
- Claunch struck out looking (K)
- Targac grounded out Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)
BOTTOM OF FIFTH INNING
- Ardion singled
- Faltine homered over left field, Ardion scored
- Messinger flied out to Minnich (F9)
- Daly struck out looking (K)
- Kash grounded out to Moss (3)
END OF FIFTH INNING: Texas A&M 8, Texas 6
TOP OF SIXTH INNING
NOTE: Zane Morehouse to replace Jared Southard
- Britt grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)
- Scamardo grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)
- Kaler singled up the middle
- Rock singled, Kaler to third
- Moss doubled, Rock to third, Kaler scored
- Bost flied out to Hodo (F8)
BOTTOM OF SIXTH INNING
NOTE: Chris Cortez to replace Hector
- Kennedy grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)
- Hodo flied out to Minnich (F9)
- Melendez lined out to Bost (L4)
END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 9, Texas 6
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
Texas A&M Baseball
TOP OF SEVENTH INNING
- Minnich grounded out to Faltine, throw to Melendez (6-3)
- Claunch doubled to right field
- Targac struck out swinging (K)
- Britt grounded out to Faltine, throw to Melendez
BOTTOM OF SEVENTH INNING
- Stehly flied out to Rock (F7)
- Ardoin doubled to right field
- Faltine fouled out to Moss (F3)
- Messinger flied out to Minnich (F9)
END OF SEVENTH INNING: Texas A&M 9, Texas 6
TOP OF EIGHTH INNING
NOTE: Travis Sthele to replace Harrison
- Scamardo walked
NOTE: Jordan Thompson to pinch run for Scamardo
- Kaler flied out to Stehly (F9)
- Rock flied out to Stehly (F9)
- Jack Moss tripled down left field line, Thompson scored
- Bost homered to left-center field, Moss scored
- Minnich grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)
BOTTOM OF EIGHTH INNING
- Daly singled up right field
NOTE: Dylan Campbell to pinch hit for Kash
- Campbell doubled down left field, Daly advanced to third
- Kennedy grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss, Campbell advanced to third, Daly scored (4-3)
- Hodo flied out to Britt, Campbell scored on sac fly (SAC)
- Melendez singled to right field
NOTE: Jacob Palish to replace Cortez
- Stehly takes fielder's choice, Kaler to Bost, Melendez out of at second (FC)
END OF EIGHTH INNING: Texas A&M 12, Texas 8
TOP OF NINTH INNING
NOTE: Aaron Nixon to replace Sthele
- Claunch hit by pitch
- Targac struck out swinging (K)
- Britt struck out swinging (K)
- Thompson out fielder's choice, Daly to Faltine, Claunch out of a second (4-6)
BOTTOM OF NINTH INNING
NOTE: Micah Dallas to replace Palish
- Ardoin grounded out to Moss, toss to Dallas (3-1)
- Faltine homered to right field, Faltine scored
- Messinger struck out swinging (K)
- Daly walked, advanced to second on wild pitch
- Campbell struck out looking (K)
FINAL: Texas A&M 12, Texas 9
Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!
Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!
Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here