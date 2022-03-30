Skip to main content

Saw Em Off: Texas A&M Baseball Takes Down No. 8 Texas

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates as Texas A&M takes on Texas

There's always magic surrounding rivalries. Maybe that's why Texas A&M baseball would care more about this win a second time around than others in the coming weeks. 

A&M is set to travel to UFCU Disch-Falk Field to face Texas Tuesday evening. Both clubs are hoping for better results after struggling series over the weekend. The Aggies (14-9, 3-3 SEC) couldn't complete the comeback against Auburn Sunday afternoon.

The Longhorns (19-7, 1-2 Big 12) dropped back-to-back games in extra innings against Texas Tech before run ruling them 12-1 on Sunday afternoon. Texas is set to start Justin Eckhart (1-0, 2.63 ERA) on the mound Tuesday evening. A&M sophomore Walker Zander (0-0, 4.15 ERA) will make his first start of the season. 

Texas A&M and Texas have clashed in 372 games previously, with the Longhorns holding the all-time series lead 239-128-5. Last season at Blue Bell Park, the Aggies picked up the 2-0 win thanks to the pitching combination of Nathan Dettmer and Chandler Jozwiak. 

Former A&M infielder Mikey Hoehner current outfielder Logan Britt each  launched solo home runs as well. 

Follow along with AllAggies.com for in-game updates beginning with the first pitch at 6:32 p.m.

PREGAME

The Aggies have released their starting lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. LF Dylan Rock

3. 1B Jack Moss

4. 2B Austin Bost

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. C Troy Claunch

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. CF Logan Britt

9. DH Chandler Scamardo 

P: RHP Walker Zander

The Longhorns have released their starting lineup:

1. LF Eric Kennedy

2. CF Douglas Hodo III

3. 1B Ivan Melendez 

4. RF Murphy Stehly 

5. C Silas Ardion 

6. SS Trey Faltine

7. 3B Skyler Messinger 

8. 2B Mitchell Daly 

9. DH Gavin Kash

P: RHP Justin Eckhardt 

TOP OF FIRST INNING 

- Kole Kaler walked

- Dylan Rock doubled down left field line, Kaler scored

- Jack Moss singled to right field, Rock scored

- Austin Bost flied out to Douglas Hodo III (F8)

- Brett Minnich reaches on fielder's choice, Moss out at second

- Troy Claunch grounded out to Trey Faltine, throw to Melendez (6-3)

BOTTOM OF FIRST INNING 

- Eric Kennedy singled to left field

- Douglas Hodo bunt single, Kennedy to second

- Ivan Melendez singled past third base, Hodo to second, Kennedy scored

- Murphy Stehly singled past third base, Melendez to second, Hodo to third 

- Silas Ardoin reaches on fielder's choice, Claunch error on throw to Moss, Stehly advanced to third, Melendez scored (FC-E2)

NOTE: Brad Rudis to replace Walker Zander

- Trey Faltine grounded out to Ryan Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Skyler Messinger grounded out to Targac, throw to Moss (5-3)

END OF FIRST INNING: Texas A&M 2, Texas 2

TOP OF SECOND INNING 

- Ryan Targac singled to center field 

- Logan Britt struck out swinging, Targac out trying to steal second (K)

- Scamardo grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)

BOTTOM OF SECOND INNING 

- Mitchell Daly doubled down left field line

- Gavin Kash reached on fielding error by Kaler (E6)

- Kennedy flied out to Britt, Daly to third (F8)

- Hodo flied out to Rock, Daly scored on Sac fly (SAC)

- Melendez popped out to Moss (F3)

END OF SECOND INNING: Texas 3, Texas A&M 2

TOP OF THIRD INNING 

- Kaler struck out looking (K)

- Rock hit by pitch 

- Moss homers over left-center field, Rock scored, Moss scored

- Bost grounded out to Messenger, throw to Melendez (5-3)

- Minnich struck out looking (K)

BOTTOM OF THIRD INNING 

NOTE: Rawley Hector to replace Brad Rudis

- Stehly singled to left field 

- Ardion grounded out to Kaler, throw to Moss (5-3)

- Faltine hit by pitch, advanced to second on wild pitch, Stehly to third

- Messinger singled by shortstop, Faltine out at second, Stehly scored 

- Daly walked, Messinger advanced to second 

- Kash flied out to Minnich (F9)

END OF THIRD INNING: Texas A&M 4, Texas 4

TOP OF FOURTH INNING 

 NOTE: Jared Southard to replace Eckhardt

- Claunch struck out looking (K)

- Targac grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)

- Britt singled to left field, advanced to second on wild pitch

- Scarmado walked

- Kaler walked, Scarmado to second, Britt to third 

- Rock grand slam, Kaler scored, Scarmado scored, Britt scored

- Moss singled 

- Bost flied out to Hodo (F8)

BOTTOM OF FOURTH INNING 

- Kennedy fouled out to Claunch (F5)

- Hodo struck out swinging (K)

- Melendez singled to left field 

- Stehly flied out to Britt (F8)

END OF FOURTH INNING: Texas A&M 8, Texas 4

TOP OF FIFTH INNING 

- Minnich grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)

- Claunch struck out looking (K)

- Targac grounded out Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)

BOTTOM OF FIFTH INNING 

- Ardion singled 

- Faltine homered over left field, Ardion scored 

- Messinger flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Daly struck out looking (K)

- Kash grounded out to Moss (3)

END OF FIFTH INNING: Texas A&M 8, Texas 6

TOP OF SIXTH INNING 

NOTE: Zane Morehouse to replace Jared Southard

- Britt grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)

- Scamardo grounded out to Messinger, throw to Melendez (5-3)

- Kaler singled up the middle 

- Rock singled, Kaler to third

- Moss doubled, Rock to third, Kaler scored

- Bost flied out to Hodo (F8)

BOTTOM OF SIXTH INNING 

NOTE: Chris Cortez to replace Hector

- Kennedy grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss (4-3)

- Hodo flied out to Minnich (F9)

- Melendez lined out to Bost (L4)

END OF SIXTH INNING: Texas A&M 9, Texas 6

Texas A&M Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball

Texas A&M Baseball

TOP OF SEVENTH INNING 

- Minnich grounded out to Faltine, throw to Melendez (6-3)

- Claunch doubled to right field

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Britt grounded out to Faltine, throw to Melendez

BOTTOM OF SEVENTH INNING 

- Stehly flied out to Rock (F7)

- Ardoin doubled to right field

- Faltine fouled out to Moss (F3)

- Messinger flied out to Minnich (F9)

END OF SEVENTH INNING: Texas A&M 9, Texas 6

TOP OF EIGHTH INNING 

NOTE: Travis Sthele to replace Harrison

- Scamardo walked

NOTE: Jordan Thompson to pinch run for Scamardo

- Kaler flied out to Stehly (F9)

- Rock flied out to Stehly (F9)

- Jack Moss tripled down left field line, Thompson scored

- Bost homered to left-center field, Moss scored

- Minnich grounded out to Daly, throw to Melendez (4-3)

BOTTOM OF EIGHTH INNING 

- Daly singled up right field

NOTE: Dylan Campbell to pinch hit for Kash

- Campbell doubled down left field, Daly advanced to third 

- Kennedy grounded out to Bost, throw to Moss, Campbell advanced to third, Daly scored (4-3)

- Hodo flied out to Britt, Campbell scored on sac fly (SAC)

- Melendez singled to right field

NOTE: Jacob Palish to replace Cortez

- Stehly takes fielder's choice, Kaler to Bost, Melendez out of at second (FC)

END OF EIGHTH INNING: Texas A&M 12, Texas 8

TOP OF NINTH INNING 

NOTE: Aaron Nixon to replace Sthele

- Claunch hit by pitch

- Targac struck out swinging (K)

- Britt struck out swinging (K)

- Thompson out fielder's choice, Daly to Faltine, Claunch out of a second (4-6)

BOTTOM OF NINTH INNING 

NOTE: Micah Dallas to replace Palish 

- Ardoin grounded out to Moss, toss to Dallas (3-1)

- Faltine homered to right field, Faltine scored

- Messinger struck out swinging (K)

- Daly walked, advanced to second on wild pitch 

- Campbell struck out looking (K)

FINAL: Texas A&M 12, Texas 9

