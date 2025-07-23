Former Texas A&M Second Baseman Hits First Major League Home Run
After being selected by the Minnesota Twins in the 2018 MLB Draft, Michael Helman, former Texas A&M second baseman, has been working to make it to the big leagues. In May, Helman was picked up by the Texas Rangers and had a historic night on Monday.
With his most recent move to the Rangers, Helman recorded his first major league home run, which happened to be a three-run shot, in the Rangers' 7-2 win over the Athletics on Monday night.
This home run was also Helman's first hit with the Rangers this season.
How Helman Got Here
After spending seven years in the minor leagues, Helman got his first big league appearance with the Twins in 2024, starring in nine games. In his short time in the major leagues with the Twins, Helman recorded three hits through ten at bats.
Helman has had quite the journey navigating both the minor and major leagues, as he has played for seven minor league teams and two major league teams within three different ballclubs, the Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and the Rangers.
Before his time in the professional league, Helman spent his first two years of college baseball at Hutchinson Community College, where he was named All-NJCAA First Team. As a sophomore, Helman went off the charts with a single-season school record 111 hits, as well as leading the nation with a .487 batting average and 103 runs.
Moving on to Texas A&M in 2018, Helman became the everyday second baseman for the Aggies, starting in all 62 games. He hit an impressive .369 at the plate to go along with six home runs and 36 RBIs.
Helman shuffled around from Single-A to Double-A to Triple-A all throughout his minor league career within all three ballclubs, meaning he couldn't really settle in one place for too long before he was moved to the next.
His most recent team before heading to The Show with the Rangers was the Round Rock Express, the Triple-A affiliate of the Rangers. In 33 games played, Helman recorded 37 hits, six home runs and 25 RBIs, before getting the big call to play for the Rangers.
After recording his first hit with the Rangers, that also happened to be a three-run home run and his first major league home run, if he can keep it up, maybe he has found a permanent spot within the ballclub.