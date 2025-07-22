Former Texas A&M Pitcher Makes MLB Debut
Just over three weeks from being called up to Triple-A, left-handed pitcher Brandyn Garcia was called up to the big leagues to pitch for the Seattle Mariners. The former Texas A&M left-handed pitcher made his MLB debut on Monday night in a 6-0 loss at home to the Milwaukee Brewers, pitching one inning while allowing four hits and two runs.
In his lone season with Texas A&M in 2023, Garcia ended the year with an even 3-3 record, paired with a 5.56 ERA. Through 27 appearances and 43.2 innings pitched with the Aggies, Garcia was selected by the Mariners as the 337th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft.
With that, Garcia has spent a couple of seasons in the minor leagues within the Mariners' organization, before getting the call up on Monday.
Garcia's Time In The Minors
Starting his time in the professional baseball league with the Modesto Nuts, the Single-A team within the Mariners' organization, Garcia appeared in only six games. Pitching seven innings for the Nuts, Garcia recorded four strikeouts with a 2.57 ERA.
Garcia's time in Single-A wasn't for a long time as he was called up to High-A to kick off the 2024 season. With the Everett AquaSox, Garcia got more time on the mound as he pitched 68.1 innings in 14 games played.
Within these 14 games, Garcia also took on a different role as a starting pitcher, starting on the mound for 12 games. He posted a perfect 6-0 record during his time in High-A, proving his dominance on the mound.
As well as having a perfect record, Garcia retired 85 batters, the most in his professional career thus far. He also recorded a career-low 1.84 ERA, as well as only allowing one home run through 68.1 innings.
Garcia kept on moving up as he headed to the Arkansas Travelers, the Double-A affiliate, where he spent the remainder of the 2024 season and began the 2025 season there. With the Travelers, Garcia recorded an overall 4-6 record with 75 strikeouts through a total of 72.2 innings pitched.
He was only with his most recent team though, the Tacoma Rainers, for a little over three weeks before getting the call of his life to go and pitch in the big leagues for the Mariners.
Garcia dominated his time in Triple-A while only pitching 8.1 innings, but not before recording nine strikeouts and maintaining a 2.16 ERA to pair with a perfect 1-0 record.
With Garcia officially being called up to Seattle, he should be taking the mound sooner rather than later.