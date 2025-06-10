Jace LaViolette Says Goodbye to Texas A&M Aggies
Jace LaViolette is saying his farewell to the Texas A&M Aggies after spending the past three years in College Station.
LaViolette posted a goodbye message to Texas A&M fans on social media Tuesday, saying that he's "forever grateful" to have been an Aggie.
"What a ride it’s been," LaViolette wrote on X. "Thank you so much, @AggieBaseball and @12thMan for embracing me and allowing me to chase my dream. I can’t begin to explain what this university means to me and my family. I’m forever grateful to call myself an Aggie. Gig ’Em forever."
Though not officially stating so, it appears that LaViolette will be declaring for the 2025 MLB Draft after three years at Texas A&M. It's possible that he will be making the announcement separately, using the most recent post as strictly a goodbye message for the 12th Man.
MLB.com currently has LaViolette as the No. 15 overall prospect in the 2025 draft class.
LaViolette finishes his Texas A&M career having started all 188 games he appeared in while posting 194 hits on a .285 batting average, 202 RBI and 68 home runs, He was selected to both the 2024 First Team All-SEC and 2024 SEC All-Defensive Teams along with receiving First Team All-American honors from D1 Baseball and Baseball American last season.
After the SEC Tournament, LaViolette made it clear how much he respects head coach Michael Earley, who has faced heavy criticism after the Aggies missed the NCAA Tournament despite being the preseason No. 1 team.
“I think it’s pretty clear … I’d run through a brick wall for [coach Michael Earley,]” LaViolette said. “I want to win, that’s about it. I just wanted to win.”
LaViolette earned the respect of fans throughout college baseball in the SEC Tournament last month after making a shocking return to the lineup against the LSU Tigers just one day after suffering a broken bone in his left hand in a win over Auburn.
”He had surgery last night at 7 p.m. and played in a game at 6:45,” Earley said on May 23. “For him to do what he did today, I mean that’s just maybe the most incredible thing I’ve ever seen on a baseball field and it just shows a lot about how much that kid cares about his team.”
The 2025 MLB Draft begins on July 13.