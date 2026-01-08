Texas A&M Baseball Shockingly Snubbed From Preseason Poll

Despite college football still taking front stage in the sports world, with the National Championship remaining to be played and the transfer portal in full swing, and even college basketball starting conference play, college baseball is just over a month away from starting up.

The Texas A&M Aggies, coming off a disappointing season where they began the year as the preseason No. 1 team and fell through the rankings to even missing the NCAA tournament. Now begins a new season, and with it comes to new expectations and new numbers next to names.

For Michael Earley's squad though, they will have to earn it, being snubbed from the Perfect Game Preseason top-25 list. Despite a plethora of talent available on the roster, they will have to work their way back into the rankings

Reloaded for 2026

Texas A&M's Gavin Grahovac (9) celebrates an RBI-single during game three of the NCAA College World Series finals between Tennessee and Texas A&M at Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb., on Monday, June 24, 2024. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Early and his team were tasked with facing adversity last season. Between making the jump from assistant coach to head coach, preseason expectations that expected them to be the team hoisting the trophy in Omaha at the seasons end, and injuries that continued to stack up as the season dragged on. They were dealt a hand that felt unfair, but also one that allowed them to grow, better preparing themselves for 2026.

“I learned a lot about pretty much everything last season. “There were a lot of different scenarios thrown at our program in our first year, and we didn’t have the success that we wanted, and I wanted, but what it did for me and for us long term is good, I think," Earley told D1Baseball in their fall report. "Everything that could have possibly happened to a team happened to us last year. Some of it is most certainly in your control, but there were a lot of things not in our control like injuries."

The Aggies offense will be electric, as many fans of the 12th man have become accustomed to watching. Gavin Grahovac, Caden Sorrell, and Chris Hacopian will be the three main bats that cause opposing pitchers to have nightmares for the 2026 season. All three have been listed as top-30 prospects for the MLB draft, all due to bringing plus-size tools in their own regard as well.

The pitching is where the question marks are, and most likely their reason for being left out of the top-25. They graduated 45 starts from last season, and while they have the talent to replace it, mainly in Weston Moss and Shane Sdao, the Aggies will enter the season needing to remove the question marks on the mound.

Regardless, baseball is a season of ups and downs, and a marathon not a sprint. Earley and the Aggies will need to prove themselves this season, and maybe entering with a chip on their shoulder will have them firing out of the gates that first weekend of the season in February.

