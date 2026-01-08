Pair of Texas A&M Aggies Named To Preseason All-American Baseball Team

The Texas A&M Aggies baseball team is primed and ready for the 2026 season, looking to avoid the travesty that the 2025 campaign was, or whatever you want to call it.

Though the club lost star players such as Jace LaViolette, Kaeden Kent, and Wyatt Henseler to last year's MLB draft, there is still plenty of firepower left over for the 2026 season as they look to finish what they started in Omaha two years ago.

And it's all starting with outfielder Caden Sorrell and shortstop Chris Hacopian, who were both named to the Preseason All-American team by Perfect Game.

Hacopian, Sorrell Named Preseason All-Americans

Both players earned second-team honors, with Hacopian named an infielder, and Sorrell occupying the designated hitter spot.

Chris Hacopian of Y-D . Cape League baseball Aug. 1 2025 | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hacopian gears up for his first season in College Station after spending the previous two with the Maryland Terrapins, transferring to the Aggies this past June.

The infielder produced a career year with Maryland in 2025 which saw him hit .375/.502/.656 with 12 doubles, 14 home runs, 61 RBIs and a walk-to-strikeout ratio of 40:19.

His offensive possibilities are endless, armed with a strong swing and lightning-quick bat speed, and using every area of the diamond to record hits and advance runners.

His defense is also a component of his game to take note on, and he should complement Gavin Grahovac nicely both on the left side of the infield and in the order.

Sorrell is a name that is very familiar to the 12th Man, entering his third season with the Maroon and White out of Marcus High School in Highland Village, TX.

Despite missing time in the 2025 season due to an injury suffered in the preseason, Sorrell still managed to start in all 26 games he appeared in and batted a .337 average with 32 runs batted in and 12 home runs, including a walk-off shot in the series opener against the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Even with playing fewer games, he still outperformed his freshman version of himself that hit 11 homers and drove in 43 runs with a .275 average during his 48 starts in 2024.

After coming just one game short of clinching their first baseball national title in 2024, the Aggies saw quite the slump in 2025, finishing 30-26 with an 11-19 conference record, not even giving them a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

The Aggies begin their 2026 campaign and second year under head coach Michael Earley when they host Tennessee Tech on Friday, February 13.