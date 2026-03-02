No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Arizona State Sun Devils: Box Score, Live Updates

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies close out the AmegyBank College Baseball Series in Arlington with a final game against the Arizona State Sun Devils, hoping to comeback after a brutal run rule loss yesterday to the No. 1 UCLA Bruins.

Texas A&M is 1-1 on the weekend with a Friday night win over the Virginia Tech Hokies, while the Sun Devils are looking for their first win in the Texas Rangers' home after losing to Tennessee and Mississippi State during the weekend series.

Aiden Sims will be on the mound for the Aggies, looking to repeat his most recent performance that saw him go six innings and strike out 10 batters during last Sunday's win over the Penn Quakers.

Aggies vs. Sun Devils

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here is the starting lineup for the Aggies, still without Chris Hacopian and Wesley Jordan in the order with respective injuries:

Terrence Kiel II, RF

Caden Sorrell, CF

Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Jake Duer, LF

Boston Kellner, SS

Nico Partida, 3B

Blake Binderup, DH

Bear Harrison, C

Sawyer Farr, 2B



The Aggies will look to avoid taking their second straight loss when the first pitch crosses the plate, which will likely take place around 7:30 PM, or an hour after the conclusion of the UCLA-Mississippi State contest.

Follow below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.

