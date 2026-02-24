No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies vs. Lamar Cardinals: Box Score, Live Game Updates

The No. 23 Texas A&M Aggies host the Lamar Cardinals for some midweek competition inside the friendly confines of Blue Bell Park, looking to move to 8-0 on the season after another sweep over the weekend against the Penn Quakers.

Gavin Lyons will be on the bump for the Maroon and White, looking to follow up a historic outing from the Aggie pitching this past weekend that saw the trio of Shane Sdao, Weston Moss, and Aiden Sims strikeout 32 batters without allowing a single walk the entire series, something not acheived by the team since at least the 2000 season.

The Cardinals are 5-3 on the season and are fresh off of a series win on the road against the University of Texas at Arlington.

Aggies vs. Cardinals

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies' lineup welcomes back Caden Sorrell, who missed the last two games of the Penn series (for the most part) with a hand injury, but is still without star transfer Chris Hacopian, who has missed the past five games with back issues.

Here is the starting lineup for the Maroon and White:

Texas A&M's starting lineup for their midweek contest against the Lamar Cardinals:



Terrence Kiel, LF

Caden Sorrell, RF

Gavin Grahovac, 1B

Nico Partida, 3B

Jake Duer, DH

Boston Kellner, SS

Travis Chestnut, CF

Bear Harrison, C

Sawyer Farr, 2B



Gavin Lyons, SP — Aaron Raley (@AJRaley03) February 24, 2026

Lyons' first pitch is set to cross home plate at 6:00 PM and be sure to check back here at game time for the box score and live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

Inning 1st 2nd Lamar 0 0 No. 23 Texas A&M 4

Top 1st

An easy 1-2-3 for Gavin Lyons to begin the night.

Bottom 1st

The Aggies nearly bat around to start the game, with four runs crossing the plate, two of them via wild pitches, bringing Terrence Kiel II and Nico Partida home, and the other two coming from a 400-foot two-run home run by shortstop Boston Kellner, his second of the year.

Top 2nd

Another 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Lyons, keeping Lamar scoreless through two frames.