No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Penn Quakers, Game 3: Live Updates, Box Score

The No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies close up shop on a three-game series with the Penn Quakers with a Sunday afternoon finale inside the friendly confides of Blue Bell Park in College Station.

In another low-scoring contest Saturday, the Aggies didn't get on the board until the bottom of the ninth inning, when Sawyer Farr slapped a pinch-hit double down the right field line to give the Aggies their first run of the game, and took the bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the 11th inning that allowed the Aggies to go to 6-0 on the season.

Texas A&M will look for their second straight series sweep Sunday, with sophomore starting pitcher Aiden Sims getting the nod on the mound from head coach Michael Earley.

Aggies vs. Quakers III

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Aggies haven't been able to repeat their masterful offensive production from last weekend's series opener, only plating three runs through two games against Penn, as opposed to the 38 they had compared through two games against Tennessee Tech.

However, the clutch factor has proven to be just as efficient as last week's bats, with Boston Kellner's double Friday night and Sawyer Farr's bases-loaded walk in extra innings on Saturday giving the Aggies two straight walk-off victories.

The Aggies will still be without two of their star players for the finale, with Chris Hacopian (back) and Caden Sorrell (hand) both out of Sunday's starting lineup.

Sims' first pitch is scheduled to cross home plate at 1:00 PM, and be sure to check back here at game time for live updates as the action unfolds in real time from Olsen Field in College Station.

Follow below for live updates and the box score as the game progresses.

Inning 1st Penn 0 No. 24 Texas A&M

Live Updates

Top 1st

Aiden Sims strikes out the first batter and gets the other two to bounce out to third to start his day.