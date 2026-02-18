No. 24 Texas A&M vs. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi: Live Updates, Box Score

After a phenomenal Opening Weekend against Tennessee Tech, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies play their first midweek game of the 2026 game against their fellow system school, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders.

The Aggies swept the Golden Eagles soundly over the weekend, outscoring them 41-14 over the three-game span and even jumping up one spot in the D1Baseball ranks from No. 25 to No. 24.

The team looks to keep the momentum going in their favor as they welcome the Islanders to Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Aggies vs. Islanders

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Caden Sorrell will look to keep his bat hot after belting three home runs in the opening series, and Wesley Jordan will try to stay reliable in his new home after hitting his first two out of the park over the weekend during Texas A&M's first midweek game of the season.

The first pitch for the game is set for 6:00 PM, and be sure to check back here for live updates as the action unfolds from Blue Bell Park in College Station.

Follow below for live updates as the game progresses.

Box Score

1st 2nd 3rd 4th 5th 6th 7th TAMU-CC 0 2 0 0 0 0 1 Texas A&M 0 0 0 1 0 2 2

Live Updates

Top 1st

A 1-2-3 inning for Gavin Lyons in his first start of the year, notching a strikeout.

Bottom 1st

Gavin Grahovac walks to start the frame, before Caden Sorrell pops out to the catcher, Wesley Jordan strikes out swinging, and Jake Duer grounds out to the second baseman. Still scoreless through one inning.

Top 2nd

The Islanders strike first with back-to-back homers by Cade Sanchez and Noah Cassie, giving them an early 2-0 lead.

Bottom 2nd

Texas A&M is unable to answer as Jorian Wilson grounds into a double play and Travis Chestnut grounds out to end the inning.

Top 3rd

Three up and three down for Lyons.

Bottom 3rd

The Aggies load the bases, but Jake Duer grounds into a double play to end the inning, keeping the Aggies scoreless.

Top 4th

Gavin Lyons gives up a double to Cade Sanchez but is able to get three outs without any further damage.

Bottom 4th

The Aggies finally get on the board with a home run to dead center by Nico Partida, and get runners on first and third, but Gavin Grahovac flies out to right to end the inning.

Top 5th

Gavin Lyons puts up another 1-2-3 inning to keep the score 2-1 A&M-Corpus Christi.

Bottom 5th

Wesley Jordan's double is the only offense worth noting, as the other three hitters all go down.

Top 6th

Ethan Darden comes onto pitch for the Ags and puts together a 1-2-3 inning of his own.

Bottom 6th

Boston Kellner launches his first home run as an Aggie, a 395-foot moonshot to left field to give Texas A&M a 3-2 lead.

Top 7th

Hunter Azemar singles to score the tying run, but his pinch runner Jayden Reynolds is gunned down by Bear Harrison to end the inning.

Bottom 7th

Jorian Wilson's first college hit is a 387-foot home run just over the visiting bullpen, giving the Aggies a two-run lead.