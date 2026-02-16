Top Breakouts During Texas A&M's Opening Weekend Sweep Vs. Tennessee Tech

A sweep was inevitable during Texas A&M's opening weekend on the diamond against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, and the way that they eventually accomplished said sweep was simply astounding.

Starting out with a 15-6 win on Friday and continuing with a mercy rule-shortened 23-7 win on Saturday, the Aggies finished the job on Sunday with a 7-1 win over Tennessee Tech, giving them a 3-0 record to start their second campaign under head coach Michael Earley.

While household lineup names such as Gavin Grahovac and Caden Sorrell carried over their star-studded hitting abilities, there were plenty of new faces that didn't squander their chance to make a name for themselves during their first games in College Station.

Breakouts Amongst the Newest Texas A&M Ballplayers

Texas A&M Aggies infielder Chris Hacopian of Y-D. Cape League baseball Aug. 1 2025 | Ron Schloerb/Cape Cod Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Here are three new A&M players that made the biggest impact after the first weekend of games.

Wesley Jordan

It seems that the former Baylor Bear is going to work out just fine after his move across the Brazos Valley.

Friday night saw Jordan record two hits and two walks in his Texas A&M debut, but it was Saturday that saw him prove himself the most to the 12th Man, hitting his first two home runs as a member of the Maroon and White while also walking three more times and scoring four of A&M's 23 runs.

Jordan would put the finishing touches on his incredible first three games in Aggieland with a three-hit game that brought along two runs batted in and a run scored.

Over the weekend, Jordan went 7-for-9, a .778 average, seven runs scored, four runs batted in, and five free passes to first base via ball four.

Boston Kellner

Freshman Boston Kellner out of Chandler, Arizona showed up to Blue Bell Park with a purpose for his first weekend with the Aggies.

Kellner tallied at least one RBI in each of the three games, including during Saturday's offensive onslaught, and also recorded a pair of doubles and a pair of walks in each of the first two games.

Kellner would record five hits in 10 at-bats, four runs batted in, four walks, and four runs scored during the weekend.

Jake Duer

Returning to the Lone Star State after spending a season with Florida Atlantic, Duer performed as expected during the opening weekend.

In the midst of a five-hit weekend, Duer even went as far as to launch his first home run as a member of the Aggies over the wall during Saturday's contest.

In addition to the homer, Duer tallied five runs batted in and two runs scored during his starting moments as an Aggie, currently sitting with a .455 batting average.

The Aggies will welcome their system school, the Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Islanders, to Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday at 6:00 PM.