Late Heroics Again Save Texas A&M In Game 2 Win Vs. Penn Quakers

For the second straight game, the No. 24 Texas A&M Aggies had to rely on a little "Olsen Magic" to get them a victory, this time in extra innings as part of a 2-1 win Saturday afternoon over the Penn Quakers.

It was a literal walk-off, as Sawyer Farr took a ball way outside for a walk with the bases loaded, and Terrence Kiel II crossing home plate as a result boosted the Aggies to 6-0 to start the 2026 season.

In a game without power-hitting outfielder Caden Sorrell, showing that a win was still possible without him or Chris Hacopian had to serve as a massive confidence boost for the team.

Sawyer Farr Comes Up Big For Texas A&M In Win Over Penn

Texas A&M Aggies shortstop Ali Camarillo (2) and left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) celebrate after scoring runs against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Last night for Texas A&M, it was freshman Boston Kellner donning the cape and saving the day late in the ball game, but today's role of hero was played by sophomore infielder Sawyer Farr, who not only batted in both of the Maroon and White's runs, but also made a gritty play in the top of the tenth to prevent any momentum being built by Penn.

Weston Moss started on the mound for Texas A&M, and was as efficient as expected, even with the six hits and earned run allowed, throwing six strong innings while striking out eight.

Four of those hits were strung together as singles in the third inning and resulted in the lone run of the game for the Quakers when Gavin Collins brought in Jay Secretarski with a hit that was just out of Nico Partida's reach.

And from the fourth inning on, it seemed that it would be the only offensive production from either team in the game, as any inkling of advantage that swung in the Aggies' direction was erased quickly by runners caught stealing or strikeouts with the bases loaded, it seemed that the team was really going to be on the losing side of a 1-0 contest at home in contrast to what happened last night.

And then the ninth inning happened. "Olsen Magic" happened.

Terrence Kiel II took a four-pitch walk to represent the tying run and after Nico Partida and Travis Chestnut went down on strikes, Sawyer Farr was called on to pinch hit, with the Aggies and the 12th Man hoping that the fourth-generation Aggie could save the game for them.

And save the game he did. More than once.

On a full count, Farr took an outside pitch and crushed it down the right field line, just barely landing in bounds as Terrence Kiel II rocketed around the bases to finally put a run on the board for Michael Earley's crew.

After Gavin Grahovac flew out to center, extra innings were needed to finish out the contest, and that's where Farr's heroics continued.

In the top of the 10th inning, after two quick outs by Clayton Freshcorn, Penn catcher Ernie Echevarria sent a worm burner up the middle of the diamond, and Farr made a SportsCenter Top 10-worthy play in order to prevent the winning run from getting aboard.

After both teams traded scoreless frames, the bottom of the 11th inning capped everything off for A&M in a way that could have only benefited them inside the walls of their home stadium, with Kiel, Partida, and Travis Chestnut all loading the bases with no outs and Farr again up at the plate.

This time, no swing of the bat was required, as Farr simply took ball four outside and trotted to first base, with Kiel touching home plate right behind him to keep the Aggies undefeated on the year.

"Coming in off the bench, it's difficult to come in and execute," Farr said after the game. "Credit to these coaches, they keep us ready at all times, they tell us to stay ready at all times and when Caden (Sorrell) can't play because of whatever he's got going on, you've just gotta stay ready, especially when you're lacking a couple guys."

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley had nothing but positivity to spread about Farr's game-tying at-bat after the game, even going as far as to call it a "master class" in how to take at-bats.

"He did a really good job," Earley said after the game. "That was a master class in how to take in at-bats and getting information on the pitches."

What Earley was not too happy about was the team's offensive production and approach at the plate, especially with two strikes.

"It was a complete lack of commitment to approach, a two-strike approach," said the coach. "It's nothing they haven't practiced or trained or done up to this point. We completely spun out of control chasing the fastballs down, which made us chase the changeup down. Our two-strike approach on balls in the zone was just completely unacceptable and something that we're definitely going to fix."

The series finale between the two schools is set for 1:00 PM Sunday.