Texas A&M Baseball Dominates Tennessee Tech for Second Straight Day

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2026 season with tempered expectations, completely different from the 2025 season where they were the pre-season ranked number one team in the country.

Ranked as the number 25 team in the country to start 2026, there were a lot of question marks about just how good the Aggies would be this season, and through two games, they have answered a lot of the question marks regarding the offense.

Head coach Michael Earley and his team got their first series win of the year after dominating the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles 23-7 in game two, and now move to 2-0 on the young season.

Putting Up Runs With Ease

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) singles in a run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The Aggies were dominant at the plate in the season opener, scoring 15 runs and routing the Golden Eagles for a 15-6 victory. With what seemed like a pleasant surprise for how great the offense was coming out of the gate, they were even better in game two, putting up 23 runs in the win.

The lineup wasted no time getting into the action. Caden Sorrell hit a two-run home run, plating Gavin Grahovac and himself for the first runs of the game. Wesley Jordan also got in on the longball action, hitting a solo home run to put the Aggies up 3-0 after just their fourth batter came to the plate.

The W before the storm ⚡️ pic.twitter.com/APFv5wxope — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 14, 2026

Boston Kellner would hit a two-RBI double with the bases loaded, and then, after Grahovac reached base for the second time that inning, Sorrell would walk and plate another RBI, putting him at three in the first inning. A Chris Hacopian single and a wild pitch would plate three more, and the Aggies would strike for nine total runs in the first inning of the game.

The Aggies weren't done putting up crooked numbers either, unloading for eight runs in the fifth and four in the sixth. Jake Duer and Grahovac would join Sorrell for a homerun in the game, and Jordan would hit two in the contest, leading the offensive charge.

Weston Moss would get the start and work through the first two innings cleanly, getting three strikeouts in the process, but the Golden Eagles showed a little life in the third inning. Moss would allow two singles to start the third and an RBI double, which would be followed by a sacrifice fly for two runs that inning. The Aggies would remain in control, though 11-2 heading into the fourth inning.

Moss would finish with five innings pitched, allowing seven hits, four earned runs, one walk, one homerun, and six strikeouts on 91 pitches. Gavin Lyons would get an inning of work in the sixth inning and would allow an earned run and two hits by pitches, but would strike out two Golden Eagles as well. Hunter Vincent was the final pitcher to come in, closing out the seventh inning and allowing two earned runs, a walk, a hit by pitch, and two strikeouts as well.

The Aggies will go for the series sweep and look to begin the season 3-0 on Sunday, February 15, at 12:00 p.m. CT.

