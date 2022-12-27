How Texas A&M Can Return to College World Series in 2023

It is hard to argue that the 2022 season could have gone any better than it did for the Texas A&M Aggies. Yes, they could have won a national championship, but it was still a massively successful season in their first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle.

After a rocky start to the season, the Aggies bounced back in commanding fashion en route to a 44-20 (19-11 SEC) record that saw them make it to the College World Series.

Simply put, under Schlossnagle the Aggies look like they are ready to be perennial contenders to make it to Omaha. Of course, doing so is easier said than done in a heavy loaded SEC.

As the Aggies gear up for their 2023 season, here are three key ways they can remain College World Series contenders.

Strong at home

The Aggies boast one of the best home field advantages in college baseball, as Blue Bell Park offers a unique atmosphere, especially when the Aggies are winning. This was the case last season as they sported an impressive 27-9 record in College Station.

This season, the Aggies start their season with eight straight road games, and seemingly don't play a tough road game until their March 24-26 series against the Tennessee Volunteers. As well, they have conference series against defending champions Ole Miss and LSU at home, which should play into their hands.

Pitching improvement

The Aggies featured a potent offense last season, however the pitching could at times be inconsistent. As a staff, they gave up 345 runs to the tune of a 4.67 ERA. While their opponents ERA was an even worse 6.81, there is still room for improvement in 2023.

Fortunately for the Aggies, they have the arm talent with potential to be a solid staff. Nathan Dettmer, who posted a 4.99 ERA in 2022, will look to bounce back and lead the Aggies' rotation. Elsewhere, if guys like Chris Cortez can take a step and help anchor the rotation the Aggies could be even better next season.

Replicate conference success

Not only were the Aggies dominant at home in 2022, but they played very well in conference play. They finished with an impressive 19-11 in the SEC, a run that fueled their strong end to the season and eventually helped propel them to host a regional and earn a College World Series berth.

Repeating that success will be tough in 2023, as their conference schedules includes Ole Miss, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas and Mississippi State. If they can manage to win multiple series in the gauntlet that is the SEC once again, then they will be well on their way to Omaha.

