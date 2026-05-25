Texas A&M's College Baseball World Series Tracker: Opponents, Dates, Location, Record

For the 14th time in history, one of the roads to Omaha begins at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park in College Station, Texas.

Sunday afternoon, after the Texas A&M Aggies were named as one of 16 regional hosts for the opening for the 2026 NCAA Tournament, even after their early departure from the SEC Tournament with a 7-0 loss to the Auburn Tigers, looking to repeat the incredible atmosphere that was created at the park two years ago during their last College World Series run.

And now, with Selection Monday in the books, we now have a clearer vision of A&M's pathway to Omaha, with the Aggies officially the No. 12 seed in the nation.

Who is Playing in the 2026 College Station Regional?

Texas A&M Aggies' Gavin Lyons (27) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

College Station Regional

When: May 29-June 1 (if necessary)

Where: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park, College Station, TX

No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies

Record: 39-14

No. 2 Texas State Bobcats

Record: 36-24

No. 3 USC Trojans

Record: 43-15

No. 4 Lamar Cardinals

Record: 34-25

The Texas State Bobcats return to College Station after splitting two games with A&M throughout the regular season, losing to the Aggies at Blue Bell Park in mid-March, only to upset the Maroon and White once they returned to San Marcos a few weeks later.

The Lamar Cardinals also have already tasted some of Texas A&M this year, and were run-ruled by Michael Earley's squad by a score of 25-5 in a midweek contest in late February.

Texas A&M's last hosting in 2024 saw them host both a home regional as well as a Super Regional, with saw them knock off the Texas Longhorns during their regional win and then an amazing comeback win over the Oregon Ducks in the Super Regional in a Game 2 that saw the Aggies come back from a 7-2 deficit to put up a nine-run seventh inning to result in a 15-9 win, highlighted by an exhilarating grand slam off the bat of Kaeden Kent to further A&M's lead.

With their win in the Super Regional, A&M punched their ticket to Omaha, where they knocked off the Florida Gators and Kentucky Wildcats and came within one game of dogpiling at Charles Schawb Field before they dropped their last two games to the Tennessee Volunteers, leaving much to be desired for the 12th Man.

Hopefully this year is the one that marks the redemption for Texas A&M and allows them to finish what they started nearly two whole years ago.

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