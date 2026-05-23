Takeaways From Texas A&M's Shutout Loss vs. Auburn Tigers

The Texas A&M Aggies' 2026 season was able to gift them a No. 3 seed in the SEC Tournament, which gave them a red carpet ride all the way to the quarterfinals of the bracket, but when they were matched up with the Auburn Tigers, a team that had already defeated them in their regular season series, things didn't go too well for Michael Earley's crew.

The Tigers took the victory, 7-0, handing A&M their first shutout loss of the season and in turn giving Auburn their first semifinals appearance in the conference tournament since 2003.

Though their records are similar, Auburn likely needed this win more than the Aggies, but still, a third loss to an opponent in one season, especially one month, is not doing Texas A&M any favors as the NCAA Tournament looms.

What Happened for Texas A&M?

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Metropolitan Stadium in Hoover, Ala. on Friday, May 22, 2026. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With the Aggies now awaiting to see how the loss affects their NCAA Tournament status, here are a couple of takeaways from the team's early departure.

Pitching is a Desperate Need for A&M

It's a wonder that neither Michael Earley nor Jason Kelly have posted ads asking for any Texas A&M fans that have ever thrown anything in their lives to report to the bullpen, because if there is one thing that the Maroon and White need, it's arms on the mound.

Ethan Darden was given the starting nod by Michael Earley with Aiden Sims still out due to tightness in his throwing arm, and Darden got through the first inning okay with just one run scored by the opposing Tigers, but the second inning saw the Auburn lineup completely rip through the former Clemson pitcher, and he ended up with five hits and four earned runs allowed through just one inning pitched.

Gavin Lyons and even regular starting pitcher Shane Sdao didn't fare much better, allowing six more hits and three more earned runs between the two of them, and if the Aggies can't figure out their pitching issues soon before regionals, their chances for Omaha could be over before they even begin.

Pish-Posh at the Plate

If you were looking for proof that the Aggies are one of the best offensive groups in the country, Friday night was not a good example to look at.

Not only was A&M shut out for the first time in 2026, but the lineup only mustered two hits on the evening, one from Caden Sorrell and the other from Ben Royo.

Auburn's pitching staff also recorded 13 strikeouts on the Ags, continuing the trend that they set in College Station earlier this month.

Texas A&M had their issues at the plate at the beginning of the month against the Tigers, but they were able to put runs on the board in all three contests.

Friday night in Hoover was simply a different story.

The 64-team bracket for the NCAA Tournament will be announced in full on May 25.

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