Texas A&M's Will Frizzell Drafted Eighth Round Of 2021 MLB Draft

Will Frizzell will be continuing his career with the Washington Nationals

Will Frizzell could have gone pro last summer. Instead, he returned to Blue Bell Park for another year under Texas A&M.

One year later, the deal paid off. Frizzell heard his name called when he was selected in the eighth round by the Washington Nationals with the No. 233 overall pick.

The 6-foot-3 power hitter was the lone surprise in a down year for Aggies baseball. A&M failed to make the SEC Tournament, but Frizzell's swing was the biggest under the lights in all the SEC.

In four seasons at College Station, Frizzell tallied 30 home runs and 114 RBIs in 177 games. A native of Rockwall, he transitioned over to first base to close out his time in Aggieland for the 2021 season.

Frizzell hit the ground running in 2021 compared to the other 12th Man players. He tallied a career-high 19 home run, 49 RBIs and finished with a slash line of .343/.451/.686.

For his efforts, Frizzell earned first-team All-SEC and first-team All-American honors.

Perhaps the biggest moment of Frizzell's career came against No. 10 Ole Miss. That weekend, he would go 7-for-12 with five home runs, including a walk-off homer in the opener and a go-ahead grand slam in the finale. He also tallied 11 RBIs in three days.

Frizzell becomes the second Aggie player to be drafted by the Nationals. Four rounds earlier, Washington added Dustin Saenz with the 112th overall pick. One pick later, the Seattle Mariners would select fellow pitcher Bryce Miller.

The Aggies roster is still expected to see more names selected. Designated hitter Hunter Coleman and closer Chandler Jozwiak all are expected to be called as well.

