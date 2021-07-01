Texas A&M Commit Conner Weigman "Excited" For Chance With 12th Man

Conner Weigman is set for whatever comes next in College Station.

Conner Weigman still has one year left at Bridgeland High School just north of Houston, but his goals are entrenched with representing Texas A&M already.

The 6-foot-2 quarterback for the Bears has been committed to the 12th Man program since February. Although the battle will be one to watch down the line, Wiegman is just excited to be a member of the culture forming under Jimbo Fisher.

"I'm excited for sure," Weigman told AllAggies during his time at the Elite 11 camp in Los Angeles, Calif. "We have a hell of a recruiting class right now and it's only getting bigger. We got a few things cooking for July, so that should be fun."

Before Weigman and the next crop of Aggies make their mark at Kyle Field, the Bears' starting quarterback will have a chance to strut his stuff at the Elite 11 Finals. After all, following a strong outing at the Houston regionals, what can't the junior do?

READ MORE: ‘I Found Home’ – Top Recruit Jarred Kerr Commits To Texas A&M

As one of 20 names invited, every snap will be under the microscope. A bad pass will have fans question his top-tier status. A perfect spiral should receive high praise from the coaches and counselors.

Weigman is focused on himself rather than the competition. Although there's plenty of names looking to be the top player as the week concludes, he's rather turning his attention on what he can achieve learning from some of the best names in college football today.

"I just come out here and play football to the best of my ability," Wiegman said. "If that's behind someone else, so be it. If I feel like I'm giving 100 percent that's all I can do."

Overall, Weigman's first day was met with mixed reviews. In bursts, coaches saw traits needed to be a quarterback in college today. His velocity was on-point, his footwork looked smooth and his touch was near flawless.

Accuracy? There's room for improvement. That's what a senior season will do for you. College doesn't accept those mistakes.

READ MORE: Aggies Gain Commit From Talented LB Recruit Ish Harris

"This is a moment we've all been dreaming about since we were little kids," Weigman said. "To actually be out here is surreal. To come out and win the whole shot competition on the first day was awesome."

The recruitment of Weigman is over, but his role now is to convince others to buy into the culture. Recently, the Aggies have thrived outside the Lone Star State and hope to build a recruiting pipeline in each area of the country.

Weigman, a native Texan, will welcome anyone to the program. However, making sure the Aggies land the "best of the bunch" from his home state is how A&M will soon hoist a title under Fisher's guidance.

"Everyone in the class has been saying that we don't have to go outside the state of Texas to get talent,' Weigman said. "If we keep this talent in Texas, we're going to win national championships."

CONTINUE READING: Texas A&M's Johnny Manziel & 'NIL' Rule: Aggies QB Would've Been Richest Ever

Are you excited for Weigman to play QB at Texas A&M? Comment and join below

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Aggies? Sign up for your premium membership to All Aggies and access the entire Fan Nation premium network!

Follow All Aggies on Twitter and Facebook