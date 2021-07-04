Texas A&M CB Commit Bobby Taylor Impresses At The Opening; Eager To Play For Aggies

Texas A&M cornerback commit Bobby Taylor is an elite talent that could help the Aggies sooner rather than later

MANHATTAN BEACH -- Texas A&M cornerback commit Bobby Taylor is one of the top defensive recruits in the country and one of the top commitments in an already highly-touted 2022 class for the Aggies.

To make things even better, Taylor will be coming to College Station at the perfect time for Jimbo Fisher, Mike Elko, and the Aggies, who are set to lose a host of talent at the corner spot in the 2022 draft.

For hyper-competitive Taylor, however, that is just fine, and as he told AllAggies.com on Saturday at the Opening in Los Angeles, he looks forward to the challenge of being that replacement.

WATCH: Texas A&M QB Commit Conner Weigman Impresses In Elite 11 Finals Accuracy Gauntlet

"I'm graduating early so that was always the biggest thing about me playing, is I wanted to go there early and be able to put myself in a position to play early," Taylor said "So I mean, A&M offered me that, and so I know a lot of guys will declare for the draft after this upcoming season from A&M. That way I get up there early, I play my spring ball, and I do what I got to do. I'll be set to where I put myself in a better position to play in August come 2022."

The Katy native, who was teamed up with Aggie quarterback commit and Elite 11 finalist Conner Weigman at the tournament, helped lead his team to the championship game and looked rather impressive doing.

He was so impressive, in fact, that the entire camp took notice... including former long-time NFL defensive back Ryan Clark, who coached Taylor's team in the event, and was quick to endorse his talent.

"I think he can really play. He's fluid and he's aggressive," Clark said of Taylor. "What I like about him, is that he gave up a catch in the first game on a play he should have made and I told him 'look, it's about the competition, it's about competing, it's about working. It's about effort.' And since then, he hasn't had an issue. It was just him understanding the speed of it, and once he understood the speed of it, he's truly been the best defensive player on our team. And, you know, I think the sky's the limit for somebody with his type of talent, his type of skill, but also that type of competitiveness."

READ MORE: TAMU's Ainias Smith Pledges To Give Percentage Of NIL Money To Teammates

A defensive back garnering praise in an event like 7-on-7 is no small, either.

It is a competition, above all else, that is meant to emphasize the offensive side of the ball. There is no offensive line, there is no pass rush, and defensive backs are oftentimes left on an island to fend for themselves against the pass catchers.

Despite that, Clark thought Taylor wasn't just one of the most impressive players at the camp, but one of the most impressive players he has ever coached in that type of format.

"It's hard, right? Because one, they can throw to the open man so if you're a corner, they actually don't necessarily have to even give you an opportunity or even test you. And so what he's done, though, and the opportunities that he's had to make plays, he's made them. And that's all you can do. And it's something that, I've been to three of these now, and you know, he's definitely one of the best guys I've had on my team."

Clark was so bullish on Taylor, that he even compared him to the recent second-round NFL Draft pick of the Dallas Cowboys, Kelvin Joseph, as well as current USC starter, Isaac Taylor-Stuart.

READ MORE: Top OT Recruit Kelvin Banks On Aggies: "I Could See Myself Playing With Them"

"He looks a lot like Kelvin Joseph when he was here, who's now with the Dallas Cowboys second-round pick, Isaac Taylor-Stuart, who hasn't had a great college career, but was really good here," Clark said. "He's also got a lot of similarities to him. You know, Length, playmaking ability, ability to fight for balls at the catch point."

To be fair, Taylor's physical tools and athleticism are easy for anyone to identify and he put those talents to good use against stiff competition -- talents that should afford him the opportunity to get on the field early that he covets.

Until then, however, Taylor will turn his attention to his high school season, and helping the Aggies grow that impressive class, one piece at a time.

"I feel like this class is really really picking up. I mean, I know went from like 13 to six within a matter of three days. So if we get all the guys that you know, the coaches want on the board and you know, if I can be of help to get those guys here, then I'll do what I gotta do."