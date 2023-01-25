Three Bold Predictions for Aggies Baseball in 2023

We are less than a month out from the start of baseball season, and there is plenty of reason to be optimistic about what this season holds for the Texas A&M Aggies.

In their first season under coach Jim Schlossnagle they made it to Omaha for the first time since 2017, recording their seventh College World Series appearance in program history.

Now, they look to year two under Schlossnagle in hopes of making their first ever back-to-back College World Series appearances. They return plenty of talent from a deep 2022 team, as well as a solid recruiting class that could see guys contribute from day one.

So, while it is important to temper expectations to some extent, save that for the start of the season when there are games being played.

For now, though, here are three bold predictions about the Aggies' season.

1) Aggies start season red hot, potentially 17-0

If you're expecting completely rational takes, boy are we starting these predictions off on the wrong foot. For a team fresh off of a College World Series appearance, the start of the Aggies' schedule is fairly comfortable. Non-conference games aren't always tough, but Texas A&M has a light schedule even by those standards.

Their first true road game isn't until Mar. 8 when they hit the road against Rice, and their only stiff competition comes in Shriners College Classic against Louisville and Texas Tech. If the Aggies can handle their business against teams they should beat, they may very well be looking at a possible 17-0 record when they start conference play against LSU.

2) Aggies bat over .300

Despite a slow start to their season in 2022, the Aggies boasted a deep lineup and a potent offense. As a team they slashed .289/.398/.469 while scoring an impressive 474 runs. It wouldn't be a shock if they regressed slightly in 2023, but instead we think they will only get better.

The Aggies' two leading hitters are returning in Jack Moss and Austin Boss, as the duo batted .380 and .360 last year respectively. Maybe a slight increase in batting average isn't a super bold prediction, but this prediction will set the Aggies up for our final bold prediction.

3) Aggies win the SEC

Ladies and gentleman, the boldest of our three predictions has arrived. There is no doubt that the best conference in college baseball is the SEC, with the last three national champions being from the SEC.

From the defending champions in Ole Miss to the preseason No. 1 overall team LSU, the SEC is going to be a stacked conference top to bottom.

However, with guys like Moss and Bost returning to the lineup, the Aggies are no slouch. As a result, they win their first SEC championship and will be on track for their first ever back-to-back College World Series trips.

You can follow Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

