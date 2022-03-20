Aggies Drop Finale to No. 13 LSU: Live Game Log
The Texas A&M Aggies could not have written the script any better. Aggies baseball opened the SEC portion of its schedule on the road in Baton Rouge on Friday with a dramatic, hard-fought win, then followed it up on Saturday with some gritty, late-inning heroics to win Game 2. A&M looks for its first series sweep of the season on Sunday in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. CT, as LHP Ryan Prager gets the start.
Micah Dallas
Austin Bost
Aggies baseball celebrating a win at Blue Bell Park
A&M (12-6, 2-0 SEC) fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.
On Saturday, the Tigers (14-5, 0-2 SEC) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at seven, but the Aggies capitalized on an LSU error to score the first run of the ninth and added to their lead with an RBI single by shortstop Kole Kaler and a two-run double by catcher Troy Claunch.
Texas A&M reliever Robert Hogan (1-1) was credited with the win, as he worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. LSU reliever Devin Fontenot (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – two earned – on two hits in 2/3 of an inning with one walk and one strikeout.
PREGAME
The LSU lineup is as follows:
1. 1B Tre Morgan
2. 2B Cade Doughty
3. CF Dylan Crews
4. RF Jacob Berry
5. SS Jordan Thompson
6. 3B Jack Merrifield
7. LF Giovanni DiGiacomo
8. C Tyler McManus
9. DH Brayden Jobert
P: RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard
The A&M lineup:
1. SS Kole Kaler
2. 2B Austin Bost
3. DH Jack Moss
4. 1B Troy Claunch
5. RF Brett Minnich
6. LF Dylan Rock
7. 3B Ryan Targac
8. C Taylor Smith
9. CF Logan Britt
P: LHP Ryan Prager
Ryan Prager
Nathan Dettmer
Nathan Dettmer
Top 1st (2-0 Aggies)
Kaler struck out swinging
Bost singled to left field
Moss singled to left-center field, advanced to second on a throwing error; Bost advanced to third
Claunch singled to left-center field, RBI; Moss advanced to third; Bost scored (1-0)
Minnich singled to right field, RBI; Claunch advanced to second; Moss scored (2-0)
Rock grounded into a double play; Minnich out on the play
Bottom 1st (2-0 Aggies)
Morgan flied out to center field
Doughty struck out swinging
Crews struck out looking
Top 2nd (2-0 Aggies)
Targac grounded out to shortstop
Smith reached on a fielding error by the pitcher
Smith advanced to second on a balk
Britt grounded out to second base; Smith advanced to third
Kaler hit by pitch
Bost flied out to center field
Bottom 2nd (2-0 Aggies)
Berry grounded out to the pitcher
Thompson doubled to left field
Merrifield struck out swinging
DiGiacomo grounded out to second base
Top 3rd (2-0 Aggies)
Moss grounded out to second
Claunch singled through the right side
Minnich singled to center field; Claunch advanced to second
Rock walked; Minnich advanced to second; Claunch advanced to third
Targac struck out swinging
Smith fouled out to the catcher
Bottom 3rd (2-0 Aggies)
McManus walked
Jobert struck out looking
Morgan grounded into a double play; McManus out on the play
Top 4th (3-0 Aggies)
Britt homered to right center RBI (3-0)
Kaler grounded out to first base
Bost singled to left-center
Moss flied out to center field
Bost advanced to second on a wild pitch
Claunch flied out to right field
Bottom 4th (3-2 Aggies)
Doughty walked
Crews singled through the right side; Doughty advanced to third
Berry singled to center field, RBI; Crews advanced to third; Doughty scored (3-1)
Thompson flied out to center field, RBI; Crews scored (3-2)
The Aggies look for a sweep of the LSU Tigers with a win in Baton Rouge on Sunday
Merrifield out at first, picked off; Berry advanced to second
DiGiacomo flied out to left field
Top 5th (6-2 Aggies)
Minnich homered to left field, RBI (4-2)
Rock homered to center field, RBI (5-2)
LSU pitching change: RHP Samuel Dutton for Hilliard (4.0IP, 10H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 2K, 1WP)
Targac struck out swinging
Smith doubled to left field
Britt flied out to left field
Kaler singled to center field, RBI; Smith scored (6-2)
Bost fouled out to the catcher
Bottom 5th (6-4 Aggies)
McManus Walked
Jobert fouled out to third base
Morgan singled through the right side; McManus advanced to second
A&M pitching change: RHP Robert Hogan for Prager (4.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 4K)
Doughty singled to left field, RBI; Morgan advanced to third; McManus scored (6-3)
Crews reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Doughty out at second; Morgan scored (6-4)
A&M pitching change: LHP Jacob Palisch for Hogan (0.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 0K)
Berry singled up the middle; Crews advanced to third
Thompson flied out to right field
Top 6th (6-4 Aggies)
Moss singled to left field
Claunch flied out to center field
Minnich struck out swinging
Rock singled through the left side, advanced to second on the throw; Moss advanced to third
Targac intentionally walked
LSU pitching change: RHP Eric Reyzelman for Dutton (1.2IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 2K)
Smith popped up to shortstop
Bottom 6th (6-6)
Merrifield hit by pitch
DiGiacomo hit by pitch
McManus struck out looking
Jobert singled up the middle, RBI; DiGiacomo advanced to third; Merrifield scored (6-5)
Morgan singled through the left side, RBI; Jobert advanced to second; DiGiacomo scored (6-6)
Doughty reached on a fielder's choice; Morgan out at second; Jobert advanced to third
Crews reached on a fielder's choice; Doughty out at second
Top 7th (6-6)
Britt grounded out to third base
Kaler grounded out to second base
Bost singled up the middle
Moss singled to left field; Bost advanced to second
Claunch walked; Moss advanced to second; Bost advanced to third
Minnich struck out looking
Bottom 7th (6-6)
Berry flied out to center field
Thompson reached on a fielding error by third base
Merrifield reached on a fielder's choice; Thompson out at second
Merrifield out at second, caught stealing
Top 8th (6-6)
Rock flied out to center field
LSU pitching change: LHP Riley Cooper in for Reyzelman (1.2IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K)
Targac struck out swinging, out at first
Smith flied out to right field
Bottom 8th (7-6 Tigers)
DiGiacomo singled to center field
A&M pitching change: RHP Chris Cortez for Palisch (2.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 1K)
McManus flied out to left field
Jobert flied out to left field
Morgan singled through the right side; DiGiacomo advanced to second
Doughty walked; Morgan advanced to second; DiGiacomo advanced to third
Crews singled through the left side, RBI; Doughty advances to second; Morgan advances to third; out at home, DiGiacomo scored (7-6)
Top 9th
Bianco to left field for Berry
DiGiacomo to right field
Britt lined out to second base
Kaler singled to third base, out at second
Bost flied out to center field
FINAL: Aggies 6, Tigers 7
WP: R. Cooper (1-1)
LP: J. Palisch (2-2)
