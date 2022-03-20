Aggies Drop Finale to No. 13 LSU: Live Game Log

The Texas A&M Aggies could not have written the script any better. Aggies baseball opened the SEC portion of its schedule on the road in Baton Rouge on Friday with a dramatic, hard-fought win, then followed it up on Saturday with some gritty, late-inning heroics to win Game 2. A&M looks for its first series sweep of the season on Sunday in Baton Rouge at Alex Box Stadium at 2 p.m. CT, as LHP Ryan Prager gets the start.

A&M (12-6, 2-0 SEC) fought for two runs in the top of the ninth inning Friday night and Chris Cortez retired the side in order in the home half to send the Aggies off winners in the first game of the weekend series.

On Saturday, the Tigers (14-5, 0-2 SEC) scored two runs in the bottom of the eighth to tie the game at seven, but the Aggies capitalized on an LSU error to score the first run of the ninth and added to their lead with an RBI single by shortstop Kole Kaler and a two-run double by catcher Troy Claunch.

Texas A&M reliever Robert Hogan (1-1) was credited with the win, as he worked 1 1/3 scoreless innings with no hits, one walk, and three strikeouts. LSU reliever Devin Fontenot (1-1) was charged with the loss, as he allowed three runs – two earned – on two hits in 2/3 of an inning with one walk and one strikeout.

PREGAME

The LSU lineup is as follows:

1. 1B Tre Morgan

2. 2B Cade Doughty

3. CF Dylan Crews

4. RF Jacob Berry

5. SS Jordan Thompson

6. 3B Jack Merrifield

7. LF Giovanni DiGiacomo

8. C Tyler McManus

9. DH Brayden Jobert

P: RHP Ma'Khail Hilliard

The A&M lineup:

1. SS Kole Kaler

2. 2B Austin Bost

3. DH Jack Moss

4. 1B Troy Claunch

5. RF Brett Minnich

6. LF Dylan Rock

7. 3B Ryan Targac

8. C Taylor Smith

9. CF Logan Britt

P: LHP Ryan Prager

Top 1st (2-0 Aggies)

Kaler struck out swinging

Bost singled to left field

Moss singled to left-center field, advanced to second on a throwing error; Bost advanced to third

Claunch singled to left-center field, RBI; Moss advanced to third; Bost scored (1-0)

Minnich singled to right field, RBI; Claunch advanced to second; Moss scored (2-0)

Rock grounded into a double play; Minnich out on the play

Bottom 1st (2-0 Aggies)

Morgan flied out to center field

Doughty struck out swinging

Crews struck out looking

Top 2nd (2-0 Aggies)

Targac grounded out to shortstop

Smith reached on a fielding error by the pitcher

Smith advanced to second on a balk

Britt grounded out to second base; Smith advanced to third

Kaler hit by pitch

Bost flied out to center field

Bottom 2nd (2-0 Aggies)

Berry grounded out to the pitcher

Thompson doubled to left field

Merrifield struck out swinging

DiGiacomo grounded out to second base

Top 3rd (2-0 Aggies)

Moss grounded out to second

Claunch singled through the right side

Minnich singled to center field; Claunch advanced to second

Rock walked; Minnich advanced to second; Claunch advanced to third

Targac struck out swinging

Smith fouled out to the catcher

Bottom 3rd (2-0 Aggies)

McManus walked

Jobert struck out looking

Morgan grounded into a double play; McManus out on the play

Top 4th (3-0 Aggies)

Britt homered to right center RBI (3-0)

Kaler grounded out to first base

Bost singled to left-center

Moss flied out to center field

Bost advanced to second on a wild pitch

Claunch flied out to right field

Bottom 4th (3-2 Aggies)

Doughty walked

Crews singled through the right side; Doughty advanced to third

Berry singled to center field, RBI; Crews advanced to third; Doughty scored (3-1)

Thompson flied out to center field, RBI; Crews scored (3-2)

Merrifield out at first, picked off; Berry advanced to second

DiGiacomo flied out to left field

Top 5th (6-2 Aggies)

Minnich homered to left field, RBI (4-2)

Rock homered to center field, RBI (5-2)

LSU pitching change: RHP Samuel Dutton for Hilliard (4.0IP, 10H, 5R, 5ER, 1BB, 2K, 1WP)

Targac struck out swinging

Smith doubled to left field

Britt flied out to left field

Kaler singled to center field, RBI; Smith scored (6-2)

Bost fouled out to the catcher

Bottom 5th (6-4 Aggies)

McManus Walked

Jobert fouled out to third base

Morgan singled through the right side; McManus advanced to second

A&M pitching change: RHP Robert Hogan for Prager (4.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 3BB, 4K)

Doughty singled to left field, RBI; Morgan advanced to third; McManus scored (6-3)

Crews reached on a fielder's choice, RBI; Doughty out at second; Morgan scored (6-4)

A&M pitching change: LHP Jacob Palisch for Hogan (0.0IP, 1H, 0R, 0ER, 0BB, 0K)

Berry singled up the middle; Crews advanced to third

Thompson flied out to right field

Top 6th (6-4 Aggies)

Moss singled to left field

Claunch flied out to center field

Minnich struck out swinging

Rock singled through the left side, advanced to second on the throw; Moss advanced to third

Targac intentionally walked

LSU pitching change: RHP Eric Reyzelman for Dutton (1.2IP, 4H, 1R, 1ER, 1BB, 2K)

Smith popped up to shortstop

Bottom 6th (6-6)

Merrifield hit by pitch

DiGiacomo hit by pitch

McManus struck out looking

Jobert singled up the middle, RBI; DiGiacomo advanced to third; Merrifield scored (6-5)

Morgan singled through the left side, RBI; Jobert advanced to second; DiGiacomo scored (6-6)

Doughty reached on a fielder's choice; Morgan out at second; Jobert advanced to third

Crews reached on a fielder's choice; Doughty out at second

Top 7th (6-6)

Britt grounded out to third base

Kaler grounded out to second base

Bost singled up the middle

Moss singled to left field; Bost advanced to second

Claunch walked; Moss advanced to second; Bost advanced to third

Minnich struck out looking

Bottom 7th (6-6)

Berry flied out to center field

Thompson reached on a fielding error by third base

Merrifield reached on a fielder's choice; Thompson out at second

Merrifield out at second, caught stealing

Top 8th (6-6)

Rock flied out to center field

LSU pitching change: LHP Riley Cooper in for Reyzelman (1.2IP, 2H, 0R, 0ER, 1BB, 1K)

Targac struck out swinging, out at first

Smith flied out to right field

Bottom 8th (7-6 Tigers)

DiGiacomo singled to center field

A&M pitching change: RHP Chris Cortez for Palisch (2.1IP, 4H, 2R, 2ER, 0BB, 1K)

McManus flied out to left field

Jobert flied out to left field

Morgan singled through the right side; DiGiacomo advanced to second

Doughty walked; Morgan advanced to second; DiGiacomo advanced to third

Crews singled through the left side, RBI; Doughty advances to second; Morgan advances to third; out at home, DiGiacomo scored (7-6)

Top 9th

Bianco to left field for Berry

DiGiacomo to right field

Britt lined out to second base

Kaler singled to third base, out at second

Bost flied out to center field

FINAL: Aggies 6, Tigers 7

WP: R. Cooper (1-1)

LP: J. Palisch (2-2)

