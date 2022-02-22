Skip to main content

Aggies Baseball Hosts Lamar: How To Watch

The Aggies and Trevor Werner look to continue their hot start to the season at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday evening against Lamar

The first series of the year is in the books and things could not have gone better for the Aggies and Jim Schlossnagle. A&M is still riding the walk-off win by Logan Britt on Sunday capping off a weekend series that saw the Aggies outscore the Rams 23-8, bat .292 as a team, and post a 2.00 ERA as a pitching staff.

Tuesday, the Aggies are back on the diamond to host the Lamar Cardinals for a mid-week series beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park.

6211960645c43.image
621196037dad3.image
621195fd93df9.image

A&M was led over the weekend by sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner who hit .500, scored four runs, three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and had one stolen base.

The Cardinals are off to a 2-1 start after a weekend series with Binghampton. While Lamar allowed just two runs over the first two games of the season, it allowed nine runs in its loss on Sunday.

Josh Blankenship and Reese Durand led the way for the Cardinals offensively as Blankenship had four RBI and seven hits in 12 at-bats, while Durand had five hits in 11 at-bats scoring two runs.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Lamar Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 WAC)

ON THE MOUND: #30 Khristian Curtis (Texas A&M, FR, RHP, 0-0, first appearance) vs. Zach Williams (Lamar, SOPH, RHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

Recommended Articles

6211960645c43.image
Play
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Hosts Lamar: How To Watch

The Aggies and Trevor Werner look to continue their hot start to the season at Blue Bell Park on Tuesday evening against Lamar

By Timm Hamm
14 seconds ago
Isaiah Spiller
Play
Football

Trio of Aggies Taken in First Round of Pro Football Network's NFL Mock Draft

The Aggies could be well represented on Day One of the NFL Draft this spring

By Matt Galatzan
26 minutes ago
USATSI_17473005
Play
Men's Basketball

Aggies Looking For Pick-Me-Up vs. SEC-Worst Georgia

A&M has a chance to sweep the season series with Georgia

By Zach Dimmitt
2 hours ago

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1150 AM / 97.3 FM (Locally)

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 35-7

AT BLUE BELL PARK: Texas A&M leads 21-1

SERIES TREND: Texas A&M is 9-1 in the last 10 matchups and has won eight straight

LAST MEETING: Texas A&M won 10-7 on March 26, 2019 at Blue Bell Park 

Aggies baseball dugout
IMG_4655
IMG_4650
IMG_4653

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the All Aggies message board community today!

Follow AllAggies.com on Facebook and Twitter!

Want More Aggies News? Check Out The Latest In Texas A&M News Here

Follow Timm Hamm on Twitter at @IndyCarTim

6211960645c43.image
Baseball

Aggies Baseball Hosts Lamar: How To Watch

By Timm Hamm
14 seconds ago
Isaiah Spiller
Football

Trio of Aggies Taken in First Round of Pro Football Network's NFL Mock Draft

By Matt Galatzan
26 minutes ago
USATSI_17473005
Men's Basketball

Aggies Looking For Pick-Me-Up vs. SEC-Worst Georgia

By Zach Dimmitt
2 hours ago
kenyon green
Football

An Aggie To The Dallas Cowboys? PFF Says Yes

By Bri Amaranthus
13 hours ago
USATSI_17571294
Women's Basketball

Aggies's NCAA Hopes May Have Taken Big Hit

By Matthew Postins
Feb 20, 2022
IMG_4653
Baseball

Texas A&M's Britt's Late Home Run Seals Series Sweep Over Fordham

By Cole Thompson
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_17717130
Football

WATCH: Former Aggie Football Star Myles Garrett Steals Show At NBA All-Star Weekend

By Matt Galatzan
Feb 20, 2022
USATSI_12317602
Women's Basketball

Aggie Women Desperate for SEC Win on Sunday

By Matthew Postins
Feb 19, 2022