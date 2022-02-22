Aggies Baseball Hosts Lamar: How To Watch

The first series of the year is in the books and things could not have gone better for the Aggies and Jim Schlossnagle. A&M is still riding the walk-off win by Logan Britt on Sunday capping off a weekend series that saw the Aggies outscore the Rams 23-8, bat .292 as a team, and post a 2.00 ERA as a pitching staff.

Tuesday, the Aggies are back on the diamond to host the Lamar Cardinals for a mid-week series beginning at 6:30 p.m. CT at Blue Bell Park.

A&M was led over the weekend by sophomore third baseman Trevor Werner who hit .500, scored four runs, three doubles, one home run, six RBI, and had one stolen base.

The Cardinals are off to a 2-1 start after a weekend series with Binghampton. While Lamar allowed just two runs over the first two games of the season, it allowed nine runs in its loss on Sunday.

Josh Blankenship and Reese Durand led the way for the Cardinals offensively as Blankenship had four RBI and seven hits in 12 at-bats, while Durand had five hits in 11 at-bats scoring two runs.

MATCHUP: Texas A&M Aggies (3-0, 0-0 SEC) vs Lamar Cardinals (2-1, 0-0 WAC)

ON THE MOUND: #30 Khristian Curtis (Texas A&M, FR, RHP, 0-0, first appearance) vs. Zach Williams (Lamar, SOPH, RHP, 1-0, 0.00 ERA)

WHERE: Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park (6,100), College Station, Texas

WHEN: Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, 6:30 p.m. CT

HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network

HOW TO LISTEN: Radio (Texas A&M Sports Network), 1150 AM / 97.3 FM (Locally)

SERIES: Texas A&M leads 35-7

AT BLUE BELL PARK: Texas A&M leads 21-1

SERIES TREND: Texas A&M is 9-1 in the last 10 matchups and has won eight straight

LAST MEETING: Texas A&M won 10-7 on March 26, 2019 at Blue Bell Park

