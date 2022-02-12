Aggies Baseball 2022: Infield Preview

The Texas A&M baseball team will look very different in 2022, from new uniforms to new players, and a new coach. Let's preview the three main aspects of the team on the field, starting with the infield.

The season is set to begin Feb. 18 with a non-conference weekend series against Fordham as we embark on a new version of Aggies baseball. Rob Childress was let go at the end of 2021 and has been replaced by TCU's Jim Schlossnagle.

Although most were surprised that Schlossnagle chose to leave a TCU program that he had turned into a Big 12 powerhouse, but it seems he's settling in nicely in College Station.

The Spring 2022 roster hasn't been released yet, so we're working with the possibility that some players mentioned might not be here while others not discussed could be added. Either way, thanks to COVID-19, there are 40 players included rather than the normal 35.

CATCHERS

Mickey Hoehner has been better-than-serviceable over the past couple of seasons. But the club lacked a true backup, as Taylor Smith could not keep up with the speed of runners on SEC rosters. This was one of the first things Schlossnagle addressed after arriving at A&M. Troy Claunch was added via the transfer portal, and should have an instant impact. As a former All-Pac-12 catcher, he's hit above .300 his entire collegiate career. Let's look at each player individually.

GR C Troy Claunch

The 6-0, 210-pound Claunch throws and bats right-handed, and was acquired from the transfer portal from Oregon State. Claunch hit .305 in 50 games for the Beavers in 2021 and was named All-Pac-12 First Team. Claunch should be the Aggies' starting catcher to begin the season.

JR C Taylor Smith

Smith, at 6-1, 220-pounds has a good bat with power and can hit to all areas of the field. He's still developing defensively, however. Smith will be utilized offensively more than behind the plate, but it's hoped working alongside Claunch will improve his defensive skills.

FR C Chanden Scamardo

At 6-1, 230-pounds, Scamardo is being tagged as the possible future for A&M behind the plate. He comes from a State Championship team and is good defensively and offensively. Like Taylor, it's hoped working with Claunch will help him improve enough to be the starter in 2023.

RSFR C Robert Antonetti

The 5-10, 185-pound Antonetti from Grapevine, Texas is a left-handed batting catcher. He enters his second year with A&M. The new staff will be looking to see how he develops.

INFIELDERS

A&M's roster looks different almost from top to bottom, and the infielders are no exception. At least on paper, it's a significant upgrade from a season ago. From the transfer portal, the Aggies have added Jack Moss and Kole Kaler, who bring experience to the roster.

Returning from last season are Kalae Harrison and Austin Bost. Harrison had a respectable freshman year, hitting over .300 and showing signs of defensive prowess at short, but he'll need to impress offensively too this season.

SO INF Kalae Harrison

Harrison, at 5-11, 175-pounds, is expected to pick right back up as a starting infielder. His defensive game was never in question, but his bat needs work. The good news is he improved as the season went on last year, and that trend is expected to continue into 2022.

SO 1B/OF Jack Moss

Moss, at 6-5, 205-pounds, might be the top transfer the Aggies acquired. He worked with new A&M hitting coach Michael Earley at Arizona State and followed Earley to College Station. Moss batted .305 with 21 runs, nine doubles, one triple, and six home runs to go along with 29 RBI last season.

JR INF/OF Austin Bost

The 6-0, 205-pound infielder/outfielder was a solid player in 2021. Bost batted .303 with 29 runs, 11 doubles, 10 home runs, and 39 RBI to go along with 12 walks. With some help in the lineup this season, he could become a key player for the Aggies in 2022.

GR INF Kole Kaler

Kaler is a 5-10, 175-pound transfer from Hawaii who started every game in 2021. he was a semifinalist for the Brooks Wallace Award, given to the nation's best shortstop. Kaler can flash the glove as well as hit, and hit he did last season, batting .314 with 39 runs, 13 doubles, three triples, two home runs, and 22 RBI to add to 15 stolen bags. Kaler should be a regular in the Aggies infield this season.

SO INF/P Trevor Werner

Werner, at 6-3, 225-pounds, offers a cannon arm that he utilizes both on the mound and in the infield. Since dealing with a back injury in fall ball, his contribution to the team for spring is still in question. If healthy, third base isn't out of the question for the Aggies.

SO INF Ryan Targac

Last season, the 6-0, 200-pound infielder started 15 games for the Aggies and batted .200 with 10 walks, eight runs, two doubles, one triple, and two home runs along with eight RBIs. He's still developing and continues to improve both offensively and defensively.

FR INF Austin Stracener

The 6-0, 165-pound freshman from Canyon High School in New Braunfels, Texas was a part of the All-State Elite Team and was District 26-5A MVP. He hit .489, with two home runs, 31 stolen bases, 30 walks, 12 doubles, 46 hits. Stracener will be battling for a roster spot and playing time all season.

FR INF Ty Hodge

The 6-1, 200-pound freshman missed his senior year due to a hand injury and showed he was ready to play in fall ball. He, too, will be battling for a roster spot and playing time in 2022.