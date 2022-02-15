Aggies Baseball 2022: Outfield Preview

The Texas A&M baseball team will look very different in 2022, from new uniforms to new players, and a new coach. Let's preview the three main aspects of the team on the field, starting with the infield.

The season is set to begin Feb. 18 with a non-conference weekend series against Fordham as we embark on a new version of Aggies baseball. Rob Childress was let go at the end of 2021 and has been replaced by TCU's Jim Schlossnagle.

Although most were surprised that Schlossnagle chose to leave a TCU program that he had turned into a Big 12 powerhouse, but it seems he's settling in nicely in College Station.

The Spring 2022 roster hasn't been released yet, so we're working with the possibility that some players mentioned might not be here while others not discussed could be added. Either way, thanks to COVID-19, there are 40 players included rather than the normal 35.

Let's now take a look at the outfield.

SO OF Logan Britt

The good news is Britt, a 6-5, 215-pounder from Colleyville, Texas, probably has all the tools to be a major leaguer. The bad news is he has yet to flash those tools for A&M. Britt also apparently wasn't a fan of the changes in the program and entered his name in the transfer portal. But after meeting Schlossnagle, his name was withdrawn. One of his strengths is his arm and he can routinely shoot down runners at home. His bat is streaky and he needs to improve his strikeout numbers.

GR OF Dylan Rock

The 6-1, 210-pound Rock is a graduate transfer from the University of Texas-San Antonio and hit for a career .326 average, with eight home runs and 12 doubles last season. Rock brings an aggressive attitude to the plate and brings solid defense and a veteran presence that the 2022 Aggies need.

JR OF Brett Minnich

Minnich is a 6-5, 205-pounder who also hails from Colleyville, Texas, and comes to A&M from Blinn College. He's got speed in the outfield and can cover a ton of ground, and with his bat becoming more consistent, he may be ready for a starting role with the Aggies.

GR OF Rody Barker

The 5-10, 190-pounder is what can only be called a "scrappy" player who brings energy to every aspect of his game. He has the ability to play the outfield as well as catcher, and can also be effective as a pinch hitter.

JR OF Jordan Thompson

Thompson, a 6-0, 185-pound junior, appeared in 43 games last season for the Aggies and hit .308, with nine runs, four doubles, one home run, 11 RBI, and three walks, winning the 2021 Wally Moon Award (given annually to the player who shows the most improvement from the fall to the end of the season) along the way. He'll be a strong utility player for A&M in 2022.

FR P/OF Robert Hogan

Hogan is a 6-0, 200-pound outfielder from Mounds View, Minnesota, who was previously committed to Arizona. But when Schlossnagle came to College Station, Hogan switched his commitment to A&M. He's got a rocket arm and might be a pitcher first and outfielder second.

FR OF Brandon Bishop

Last season, with A&M Consolidated, the 5-10, 160-pounder hit .284 with a .429 OBP, earning him second-team All-District and helping his team reach the playoffs. Bishop has a lot of room to grow both physically and in his game to be SEC-ready.

