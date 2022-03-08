Aggies Baseball Loses Frisco Classic Finale, Posts 1-2 Record in Tournament

Skip to main content

Aggies Baseball Loses Frisco Classic Finale, Posts 1-2 Tournament Record

A&M couldn't withstand a late charge by Wichita State

The Texas A&M baseball team could not fend off a late Shockers charge as Wichita State beat the Aggies 65 in Sunday's finale of the Frisco College Baseball Classic at Riders Field in Frisco, Texas.

The Shockers scored what would end up being the game-winning run in the bottom of the eighth inning on a sac-fly by Jack Sigrist. A&M built a 4-0 lead with a run in the first, two in the second on a two-run home run, the Aggies' first of the tournament, by Ryan Targac, who is subbing for the injured Trevor Werner, and another run in the fifth. 

IMG_4790

Riders Field, Frisco, Texas

wsu cougars baseball frisco classic

Washington State pitcher Grant Taylor

aggies baseball frisco classic

Aggies pitcher Xavier Lovett leaves the mound

Wichita State would peck away at the lead with two runs in the sixth and a three-run seventh. The Aggies tied the game in the top of the eighth on a pinch-hit, one-run single by Dylan Rock, but A&M couldn't rally in the top of the ninth.

Aggies starter Ryan Prager didn't allow any runs through four innings but it took 88 pitches to get there. He allowed two hits, one walk, and hit two batters along the way. 

Jack Moss and Troy Claunch went 2-for-4 while Moss added a run, an RBI, and stole a base. Claunch added a double and an RBI. Targac was 1-for-2 with two walks, a home run, two RBI, and scored two runs.

BB5

Texas A&M Baseball

BB

Blue Bell Park

BB4

The Aggies celebrating a win at Blue Bell Park

A&M went 1-2 in the tournament with losses to Washington State on Friday night and Wichita State on Sunday. The Aggies' lone win was over Iowa on Saturday. Wichita State posted a perfect weekend record of 3-0. Claunch, Moss, and Kole Kaler were named to the Frisco Classic All-Tournament Team. 

Up next, the Aggies return to Blue Bell Park to host the Tarleton Texans on Wednesday at 6:32 p.m. CT for a game originally scheduled for Tuesday, but moved due to impending inclement weather. 

