Texas A&M Aggies Announce Decision on Coach Michael Earley
The Texas A&M Aggies are keeping head coach Michael Earley around for at least another season after he failed to make the NCAA Tournament in his first year at the helm after starting as the preseason No. 1.
Texas A&M Director of Athletics Trev Alberts announced Friday that the baseball program is moving forward with Earley as the team's head coach.
Alberts emphasized his confidence in Earley, who led Texas A&M to a 30-26 record after taking over for Jim Schlossnagle, who took the head coaching job with the Texas Longhorns last offseason.
"Earlier today I met with Coach Earley to discuss the state of our baseball program," Alberts said in a statement. "I appreciate Mike's work in taking a holistic view of what changes need to be made so that we have a baseball program that meets our high standards. Baseball success is critically important to Texas A&M. I am confident in Mike's ability to execute the needed change and fully support his vision going forward."
At the SEC Spring Meetings in Destin, Fla. on Tuesday, Alberts said he wasn't ready to talk about the baseball program yet but it's clear he and Earley had a strong discussion in the days shortly after.
"I'm not prepared to talk about the baseball program right now. Obviously, they just got done playing in Hoover, and we had these meetings here in Destin, so I've had little communication with Michael," Alberts said. "I'd love to get back to College Station and sit down with him and sort of recap. I think it's good for both of us, both he and I, to assess the situation. We had some highs in baseball, clearly we fell short. It was a frustrating season."
The Aggies will now look to bounce back from a dissapointing season and make their way back to the College World Series in 2026 with Earley.