Texas A&M Aggies Baseball Makes Major Change To Coaching Staff
Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts announced his commitment to head baseball coach Mike Earley on Friday.
With the decision to keep Earley, the Aggies have begun to shake up his support staff. A&M has officially parted ways with assistant Will Fox, per D1Baseball co-owner Kendall Rogers on X.
Fox spent six seasons with the program and became an assistant coach in 2024. In his new assistant role, he served as the Ags’ fielding coach. At points early in the season, A&M’s fielding is what killed them. This past season, the team recorded 49 errors and a .974 fielding percentage. Last season, the Fightin’ Farmers logged 51 errors and a .978 fielding percentage, which is acceptable when scoring a 24th-ranked 8.5 runs a game. In 2025, the Aggies averaged 7.1 runs per game, landing them in the 111th-ranked spot, according to WarrenNolan.com.
Junior shortstop Kaeden Kent led the team in errors, recording 11 on the season. He was followed by freshman second baseman Sawyer Farr and graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler with six errors each.
One of the most glaring statistics is A&M’s drop from the third-least amount of runs per game in 2024 to the 18th-least in 2025.
Before becoming an assistant, Fox spent the last three seasons as the director of video and analytics and his first two as director of player personnel and video coordinator under former coach Jim Schlossnagle.
Fox has been tied to McNeese State’s open assistant role. Prior to his arrival in Aggieland, Fox was a two-year letter winner for McNeese and coached there for two years.
With Earley sticking around, expect more staff changes to come.