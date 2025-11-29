Texas A&M Captain Urges Fans To Stick With The Team Despite Loss To Texas
No. 3 Texas A&M suffered its first loss of the season on the road as No. 16 Texas was able to beat the Aggies down and win the football game 27-17. Despite the loss, the Aggies have a 99 percent chance to make the College Football Playoff, and captain Taurean York urges fans to stick with the team.
"Stick with us now," York said. "It ain't time to fold, we got y'all. Don't worry, we got y'all."
The 12th Man has been by the Aggies all season long, as they were able to set a new average attendance record at Kyle Field during this historic season. The 12th Man showed some true resilience when the Aggies were 27 points down to South Carolina and it seemed as if not one fan had left the stadium.
York's Impact Despite Loss
Despite the loss, the defensive captain, York, was all over the field for the Aggies as he was able to pick up 11 tackles, including six solo takedowns and a tackle for loss. The captain has been excellent all season long as he leads the Aggies in total tackles with 56.
Throughout the entire season, York has played dominant football, as he has been a part of A&M's historic 11-win season. The junior was able to record his season high in tackles in the game versus Texas with 11, his third double-digit tackle number this season.
York picked up a lot of eyes from all over the country after his outing versus Auburn, as he was able to track down the ball and make incredible stops, which eventually ended up winning the Aggies the game. The offense relied on the defense that game, and York was able to step up and lead the team with seven tackles, two tackles for loss, a sack and a pass deflection.
With the Aggies having the historic season as they are, posing the first 11-win season since 1992, York speaks out to the 12th Man, telling them to stick with the team, as they are 99 percent in the College Football Playoff.
Even though the Lone Star Showdown trophy is not returning to College Station, a playoff game at Kyle Field is in vision and the season is far from over for the Aggies. The 11-1 Aggies will wait and see what the College Football Playoff committee decides before starting to prep for the next team, and hopefully extend the season.