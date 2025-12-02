This Critical Texas A&M Stat is Approaching Historic Low
Among the most scrutinized positions in all of college football, the role of a kicker is as tough as it gets when things go wrong and for Texas A&M football, plenty has gone wrong. The tandem of kicker Randy Bond and Jared Zirkel has combined for a tragically low field-goal percentage, one that has been threatening the Aggies all season long.
The two legs have made just 15 field goals on 24 attempts, boasting an abysmal 62.5% hit rate that has prevented the Maroon and White from seizing the opportunity to score from inside or outside the red zone. Zirkel has also missed one extra point this year.
This field goal percentage is the lowest since 2012, when kicker Taylor Bertolet made 13 field goals on 22 attempts to muster just 59.1% field goal percentage. Albeit that year, the Aggies didn't need much from their kicker with Heisman-winning quarterback Johnny Manziel scoring 47 touchdowns, but the 2025 season is in desperate need of consistency.
Help Wanted
Although it might be a little too late to host open tryouts for the kicking position at A&M, there is a serious need for some improvement from the kicking department if the Aggies are to make a run at the national championship.
Head coach Mike Elko has experimented with both kickers to get the job done, but unfortunately, there has not been a moment where one of the kickers has set himself apart from the others. After a choppy game against South Carolina, Bond became second in line to Zirkel in the final two games of the season.
However, it was more of the same struggles with the Georgia transfer's sharpshooting, as Zirkel missed a field goal in each of his last two starts. The College Football Playoff is a hostile environment where wins don't come easily, so with a lackluster kicking unit, there's a lot left to be desired from them.
Bond has shone in critical moments, though, whether it was nailing the go-ahead extra point against Notre Dame or when he did the same against South Carolina, but there are still questions of whether or not either kicker can handle the situation if the game comes down to a last-second field goal.
All in all, a new season begins in the first round of the playoffs, where all teams will be judged by their ability to execute at a consistent level and the strength of the roster, so it is with the Aggies that they will have to prove their ability to kick the ball through the uprights.