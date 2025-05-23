Texas A&M Star Makes Shocking Return vs. LSU Tigers
In a surprising development, the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team will have arguably its best player available with the season on the line.
According to Ryan Brauninger of TexAgs, Texas A&M star outfielder Jace LaViolette will play Friday at the SEC Tournament against the No. 1 LSU Tigers in a designated hitter role despite suffering a broken bone in his left hand on Thursday in the 3-2 win over Auburn.
Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley had announced that LaViolette would miss the rest of the tournament. However, Brauninger reports that LaViolette's injury can't get any worse than it is, making it a matter of managing the pain instead.
LaViolette exited the Auburn game in the top of the fifth inning after taking a Carson Myers fastball off his left hand, his dominant hand, while checking his swing.
In the 9-0 win over Mississippi State on Wednesday, LaViolette had a grand slam in the second inning that gave the Aggies an early 6-0 lead.
“I spend a lot of time with [coach Michael Earley],” LaViolette said after the game. “We work together all the time and its just being on the fast ball and trusting myself. I think I did a lot better job with that today and just got to keep doing that going forward. ... As long as I can stick to the approach… of always being on the fast ball and just trying to get my swing off, I think that I can play at any level, any time."
Laviolette’s knock snapped his 18-at-bat hitless streak, something he and Earley had been working towards.
”He was hitting backwards,” Earley said. “He was taking the strikes and swinging at the balls. He was just in a funk… I thought it was a great at-bat for him.”
Texas A&M and LSU will begin play at 6:30 p.m. CT.