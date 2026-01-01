3 Notable Players To Watch When LSU Visits Aggieland

SEC basketball finally returns to Aggieland as Reed Arena hosts the Texas A&M basketball program against red-hot LSU.

LSU’s offense is doing a tremendous job this season, as non-conference play has prepared them to take on every team in the conference. In the 2025-26 campaign, LSU is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 33.3 percent from deep, which is a good sign that the players understand their assignments and roles on the team.

As for the Aggies, coach Bucky McMillan has his troops ready to fire away as they are shooting 49.2 percent from the field and 38.2 percent from downtown. The Aggies’ defense, though, will need to step up with these three players hungry to earn the first conference win.

Dedan Thompson Jr. Guard

One of two Tigers who have earned more than 30 minutes this season is Dedan Thompson, who is averaging 30.3 minutes per game. In his 13 games this season, he has been electric from the field, shooting 49.3 percent, along with 28.6 percent from three.

This season, the Las Vegas, Nevada, native is averaging 16.2 points per game, along with 2.8 rebounds and 7.1 assists. Awareness is one of Thompson’s skills, as he is great at feeding the ball to his teammates and also has great eye awareness and the ability to make quick decisions. One of the best games he had previously played was against Southern Miss, when he went off for 22 points, his high this season.

Mike Nwoko, Forward

If anyone was curious about who the best shooter from the field for LSU was, it is Mike Nwoko, who is shooting 71.2 percent from the field. No one else on the team is close to him, which should make A&M’s defense more aware of who it needs to slow down.

On the season, the Toronto, Ontario, native is averaging 16.1 points per game, along with 5.5 rebounds. He is great at using his body to win the rebound battle, and when he doesn't, his teammates help him out. This is the third program he has been part of, so he is no stranger to going up against big-brand teams. He also played for Miami and Mississippi State, so he is familiar with SEC play and playing in hostile environments.

Marquel Sutton, Forward

This athlete is the other big guy the Aggies will face and need to slow down, as Marquel Sutton makes himself known in the paint and under the basket. On the season, the Tulsa, Oklahoma, native is also averaging double digits with 14.2 points per game, while he pulls down 9.6 rebounds and dishes 0.7 assists.

There’s only been one other program he’s played for, which was with Omaha. The 6-foot-8 playmaker has been dominant inside as he fights for the basketball, wins 1-on-1’s, and can make rushed situations look easy. His best performance came against SMU, a team A&M is familiar with, when he tallied 23 points. He is a normal who has double-digit games, so he will definitely be involved.