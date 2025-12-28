SEC Play is Just Around The Corner For Texas A&M Basketball

Before anyone knows it, the SEC is going to begin its conference slate of games in January, and that means the amount of quality opponents increases for coach Bucky McMillan’s team, which still has work to do after a 9-3 start to the season, to earn more of those quality wins to make more of a case to make the NCAA Tournament.

So far, the Aggies have done a terrific job of working with the resources they have, after beginning the season with only one returning player from the previous roster that reached the NCAA Tournament, before losing to Michigan.

On the resume, A&M has earned wins against Northwestern State, Texas Southern, Montana, Manhattan, Mississippi Valley State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and East Texas A&M before wrapping up the non-conference schedule with Prairie View A&M.

As for the losses, they have come against Oklahoma State, UCF and SMU.

“We’re really going to need to fight, everybody together, like our backs are against the wall like they were in April, to try to fight and do what we got to do to try to get in that NCAA Tournament,” McMillan told TexAgs Live earlier this year.

Fight Ahead

Looking at the first look of what the Aggies face is a tall task, but it starts at home at Reed Arena against LSU before hitting the road for the second SEC game of the season on a weekday against Auburn.

Right after that, A&M returns home on Saturday, January 10, against Oklahoma, before two rough back-to-back games away: a Tuesday game against Tennessee, followed by a short trip to Austin to take on Texas in a rivalry game.

After a brutal five-game stretch to start, it gets a little easier for the Maroon and White, who then get two back-to-back home games, facing Mississippi State on Wednesday before hosting South Carolina.

Then, there’s a resting period for the Aggies to heal up and reboot before flying for two hostile games at Georgia and Alabama, who have gotten out to a decent start and improved as the season has progressed.

It gets no easier when the defending national champions, Florida, come to Aggieland for a Saturday night game at Reed Arena, but luckily, it doesn’t travel for a few more days until it hosts Missouri on a Wednesday at home.

Four more away games remain, with three more at home.

Vanderbilt is the next team that is off to a hot start to welcome in A&M. Ole Miss goes to College Station the following week before the last back-to-back road stretch against Oklahoma and Arkansas.

Two of the most arguably interesting games of the season to close out the first season at home under McMillan will come against Texas on the weekend before Kentucky in the first week of March. Going to Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is the final regular-season conference game before going to Nashville, Tennessee, for the SEC Tournament at Bridgestone Arena.

So around three months remain to build a stronger case for the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee before it has to decide who makes the dance. Right now, A&M is 0-2 in Quad 1 games, 1-1 in Quad 2 games, 1-0 in Quad 3 games, and 7-0 in Quad 4 games. According to the NET rankings, A&M is No. 64.

Still, there is a lot of basketball left to see how the first year of a new era of Aggie basketball goes, with many opportunities to compete left.