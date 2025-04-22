Texas A&M Aggies Star Earns Weekly Award
Texas A&M baseball’s 2025 campaign has been a tale of two seasons, and so has junior center fielder Jace LaViolette’s.
After the first half of the season, the Aggies looked like they were done. Sitting at 14-15 heading into the second game of the Tennessee series, A&M seemed like they were going to get outscored 30-0 on the weekend. In a miraculous turnaround, the Aggies proceeded to pour on the runs against the Volunteers, kickstarting the rest of their season.
LaViolette was in a slump to start the season. He looked like a shell of the super-slugger he was during the 2024 playoff run. Much like the rest of the team, his season started to turn around in the Tennessee series. He was able to ride the hot hand through the South Carolina series, where redshirt sophomore first basemen Blake Binderup earned SEC Player of the Week honors.
Then, six wins into a nine-game winning streak, LaViolette took over. Over the course of four games, he recorded five home runs, 10 runs and eleven RBIs on a .412 batting average. The junior earned his first SEC Player of the Week nod of the season and the team’s second straight.
LaViolette entered the season as the preseason No. 1 overall pick of the 2025 MLB draft, but has since fallen. If he can string together weeks like last week, LaViolette can claw his way back towards that top spot.
After Sam Houston travels to Aggieland on Tuesday at 4 p.m., LaViolette will lead the Maroon and White into Austin to face the No. 1 Texas Longhorns and former coach Jim Schlossnagle in a weekend series. It will be the first meeting since Schlossnagle left the team following their College World Series Final loss to Tennessee.