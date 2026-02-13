Texas A&M Baseball Changes Start Time for Season Opener

On Friday morning, Texas A&M baseball announced that the Aggies' Saturday game against Tennessee Tech has been moved up to 11 a.m. due to inclement weather.

According to most weather reports for the weekend, it's expected to rain in College Station on Saturday afternoon.

A little change for your Saturday @AggieBaseball plans

For the Aggies, the schedule change for Saturday means a quick turnaround after Friday night's game. With it being early in the season, most programs across the country have their athletes in top form ahead of the first series of the season, meaning that arm-related injuries aren't as likely.

The schedule change for Saturday's game just means that both teams, and especially both starting pitchers, will be waking up a little earlier than expected.

Why the Delay Could Impact the Aggies' Pitching Depth

Texas A&M Aggies pitcher Josh Stewart (34) throws against the Tennessee Volunteers during the third inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha.

If the weather in College Station gets bad halfway through Saturday's game, it could both help and hurt the Aggies. A lot of it depends on how the expected starter for Texas A&M, Weston Moss, performs against the Golden Eagles.

According to NCAA rules, games are ruled over after five innings, or four and a half innings if the home team is leading. If Moss can be efficient in his first start of the year, Texas A&M should have no problem taking a lead by the fifth inning, especially with it being a home game.

Moss, who enters his third year with the program, put together an extremely strong 2025 season with 22 appearances totaling 48 innings. Despite the Aggies missing out on the NCAA Tournament entirely, the right-hander was a bright spot for the Texas A&M pitching staff with an ERA of 3.19 and an opponent batting average of .215. He also recorded 50 strikeouts to just 18 walks.

However, Tennessee Tech isn't a baseball program that should be underestimated. The Golden Eagles ended the 2025 season with an overall record of 37-20 and a conference record of 18-9. Reaching the 35-win mark alone is an impressive feat, even if it's in the Southern Conference.

The Aggies could really get themselves into trouble if Michael Earley has to go to the bullpen early on in the game. Texas A&M is short on pitching already, with Caden McCoy undergoing Tommy John surgery just weeks ago. While the Aggies certainly have the depth to survive a worst-case scenario when it comes to weather, it will be interesting to track how Earley and his staff manage their bullpen in their season-opening series.

