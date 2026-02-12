Michael Earley Reveals Texas A&M's Starting Pitchers For Opening Weekend

The wait is over. The agony of last year is in the past, and now it is time for the Texas A&M Aggies to shine in the 2026 season.

With the team mostly healthy, and some well-done work in the transfer and recruiting portals by second-year head coach Michael Earley, the Maroon and White are ready to return to their Omaha form that they displayed in the 2024 season, and this time bring some hardware back to College Station.

That all starts with a hosting of the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles this upcoming weekend, and the opposition some tough pitching to get through if they want to spoil the start to A&M's 2026 season.

Sdao, Moss, Sims to Start Weekend Series Vs. Tennessee Tech

Texas A&M Aggies starting pitcher Ryan Prager (18) pitches against the Kentucky Wildcats during the fourth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Thursday afternoon on social media and during his media availability, Coach Earley penciled in redshirt junior Shane Sdao, junior Weston Moss, and sophomore Aiden Sims as the starting pitchers for the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games, respectively.

With arms such as Ryan Prager and Justin Lamkin now off to the MLB, and Caden McCoy out for the year with injury, the Aggies give Moss a chance to prove himself as a starter, as well as Sims, and also give Sdao a shot to prove that he is still the dominant arm that he was during the Ags' College World Series run a couple of years ago.

Sdao's sophomore year in 2024 saw him post a 2.96 earned run average with five wins and only one loss with two saves in 20 appearances.

He struck out 55 batters and only walked nine batters during his 48.2 innings pitched.

Moss returns to College Station for his junior year after a 6-3 2025 season that saw him strike out 50 in 22 appearances.

His best performance came in the opening game of the Aggies' weekend series with the South Carolina Gamecocks, where he struck out eight batters in only 3.1 innings of relief on the way to a walk-off 8-7 win for A&M.

Sims returns to a starting role for the Aggies after appearing in six games and starting three during his freshman year, which saw him strikeout 13 batters in just as many innings.

The Forney, TX native only had one win during 2025, which came as part of a two-inning shutout in late April against the Sam Houston State Bearkats, where he struck out four.

Sdao will fire the season's first pitch from the pitcher's mound at Blue Bell Park Friday night at 6:00 PM.