Michael Earley Talks Depth, Defense, and Mindset Ahead of Penn Series

Earlier this week, Texas A&M baseball head coach Michael Earley answered questions from the media about the program's upcoming series against the Penn Quakers. The Aggies enter the series looking to stay undefeated in the early college baseball season.

In his presser on Thursday, Earley spoke on Texas A&M's infield and pitching depth so far this season, While the Aggies have only played four games, the head coach said that he likes what he sees from both units. He was also provided the media with a positive update on Chris Hacopian, who's been battling a minor back injury for the past week.

Earley's Thoughts on the Upcoming Series

Texas A&M Aggies' Terrence Kiel II (3) dives safely into first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Thursday, May 22, 2025. | Jake Crandall / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Earley opened his press conference by speaking on what he's seen from his own program so far. He was also asked specifically about Nico Partida, the two-way player Manvel, Texas, and his role in both the infield and potentially on the pitching staff.

"To this point, he's just made the routine plays," Earley said. "Balls that have been hit at him, he's picked them up and threw them to first base, and since he's been here he's had an accurate arm and we want him to keep that up."

When asked about whether Partida would find his way to the mound, Earley emphasized that he would certainly get reps as a pitcher this season.

"It's definitely in the cards," Earley exclaimed. "We really value him at third and in the lineup and we like our pitching and he will pitch at some point because he's gotta get the work in because we feel like we will need him at some point. We're in no way rushing into that or feel a need to get him in a game at this point."

After speaking briefly on the positives that he's seen from the Texas A&M lineup thus far, Earley was then asked about what he expects from his starting pitchers during the weekend.

"Starting pitchers for me, it's keep us in the game as give us some length," Earley said. "We can get to the fifth or sixth inning, like, that's doing your job...Just giving us length so we don't have to go to the bullpen early is the biggest. we love a dominant performance, we'll take it anytime we can, but I think length for starting pitchers helps you out for the entire weekend."

Earley then transitioned into previewing what he sees from the Quakers. While the head coach praised how talented Penn's athletes were, he also emphasized that the program has a history of playing really selfless baseball.

"I admire their program a ton," Earley said. "Honestly, it started when they came in here and beat us...Just talking to Jackson (Appel) and Wyatt (Henseler), I'm like 'Why are you guys so team?' It's such a buy-in and you feel it. You feel like they're never out of it."

"They got some good players, but their strength to me in their program has been built on just team, like guys willing to do anything for the team. From their two-strike approach to just the effort that they play with. We want to be like that, we can't be out-teamed by them."

While the Aggies have looked solid to start the year, they'll need to prepare for when Penn comes to town on Friday night. The last time the Quakers played a series in College Station, they upset, and nearly swept, an extremely talented Texas A&M program that ended their season in Omaha.