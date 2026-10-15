Texas A&M Baseball Reveals Complete 2027 Schedule

The 2027 college baseball season is still sitting about four months away, but the grind never stops for the coaches and the players.

The Texas A&M Aggies will look to build on their 41-16 record that they accrued during their second season with Michael Earley at the helm, a significant improvement on the 30-26 that they endured during his first year as the A&M head coach.

And now, Earley and his ball players have a full rundown of their regular season, from the first series in mid-February to the conference finale in the latter part of May.

Texas A&M's Full 2027 Baseball Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies' Boston Kellner (6) throws the ball to first base as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Here's a look at the full schedule:

The Maroon and White begin their quest for a return to Omaha with a hosting of the Milwaukee Panthers for a weekend series starting February 19 and going until the 21st.

That series will be followed by two midweek games on that Tuesday and Wednesday against the Incarnate Word Cardinals and the Purdue Boilermakers, respectively.

The RedHawks of Miami (OH) visit College Station for the next three-game weekend series after that, and then the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks make their way over to Aggieland from Nacogdoches for some midweek action.

The first weekend of March will see the Aggies hit the road for the first time for the Bruce Bolt College Classic at Daikin Park in Houston, home to the MLB's Houston Astros, where they will face the Louisville Cardinals, Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, and the Houston Cougars over the span of three days.

That Tuesday sees the UTSA Roadrunners come to Olsen Field and is followed by a weekend series with the LMU Lions paying their visit to the Lone Star State.

After that, on March 16, the Aggies host the Texas State Bobcats in a battle that saw some exhilarating action from last season, and that next weekend sees the team hit the road for the first time in a non-neutral environment, when they head east to Tuscaloosa for their conference opener with the Alabama Crimson Tide.

A four-game homestand then ensues on Tuesday with a midweek game against the Air Force Falcons and a weekend series with the Tennessee Volunteers.

A&M then heads to Huntsville to take on the Sam Houston State Bearkats for some midweek action on the road before starting the month of April in Lexington against the Kentucky Wildcats.

Texas A&M Aggies' Clayton Freshcorn (25) pitches as Auburn Tigers take on Texas A&M Aggies during the SEC baseball tournament. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Ags enjoy a lengthier homestand that Tuesday with a midweek game against Prairie View A&M, a conference series with the Oklahoma Sooners, and another midweek game with the Huskies of Houston Christian University.

Michael Earley's squad then head east to Starkville to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs in a three-game slate, before returning home to host Sam Houston State and then the LSU Tigers over the weekend.

The Aggies then close out the month of April with a four-game road stretch as they head to San Marcos to take on Texas State again and then head to the east coast to take on the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Tarleton State then comes to town for that week's Tuesday night action, and the Arkansas Razorbacks follow for the weekend series at Blue Bell Park.

The final road series for the Aggies comes against their biggest rivals and former coach when they head to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns on May 14-16, and they close out the regular season with a series against the Ole Miss Rebels at home.

After the conclusion of the regular season, the SEC Tournament runs from May 25-30 in Hoover, AL, and then, if all goes well, it's NCAA Tournament time for Michael Earley and Co.

The Aggies take on the Cowboys of McNeese State in exhibition action Friday night at Olsen Field at Blue Bell Park with admission free for all who plan to attend.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook , X and Instagram for the latest news.