After a 16-6 loss to the Texas Longhorns at home, the 2026 Texas A&M Aggies football season has finally come to an end, and now the reflections begin with hindsight always being 20/20.

Although after watching the Aggies' performances in the tail end of the campaign, many fans probably wish they didn't have to watch it at all.

And the thing that made it even worse was how the team performed away from Kyle Field, with the team going winless outside of College Station for the first time since going 0-4 in 2022 under Jimbo Fisher.

The fact that they couldn't muster a victory on the road, mixed with a certain pregame statistic, puts the Aggies in the history books for a pretty bad reason.

Texas A&M Makes History For Awful Road Showings in 2026

Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko voices his displeasure with an official during the game with Alabama at Saban Field at Bryant Denny Stadium. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With their winless campaign in away games, the Aggies became the only school in the history of the AP Top 25 to not notch a single win as a preseason top 10 team in a five-year span.

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In that same 2022 season, they were ranked No. 6 in the preseason ranks before the 0-4 performance that followed.

This year, the team was spotted No. 8 on the list, and went 0-5 away from Aggieland.

What makes this look even worse for A&M? Only two other programs have managed to suffer this feat at all, as Notre Dame had a goose egg in road wins in 1956 and 2016, and the Arkansas Razorbacks went 0-for in 1963 and 1980.

The fact that this has haunted the Aggies twice this decade is baffling, especially considering how close they were to claiming victory in a majority of those games.

While the LSU and Missouri games were essentially blowouts from the get-go, the games against the Alabama Crimson Tide, South Carolina Gamecocks, and Oklahoma Sooners saw the Maroon and White enter the fourth quarter either leading, tied, or within one score, and then it was like the defense just floated into thin air as scoring would then pile on for the home teams in the latter 15 minutes of play.

Of course, the offense was of very little help as well, as they only averaged 12 points in those three games and failed to come up big with their backs against the wall.

The offseason starts today, giving the Aggies plenty of time to do whatever they can to prep for next year and prevent repeating this statistic for a third time in the 2027 season.

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