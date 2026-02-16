Texas A&M Baseball Sets Record in Opening Weekend of 2026 Season

The first year under new head coach Michael Earley was a challenging one for the Texas A&M Aggies. After one year removed from making the College World Series, Texas A&M finished the 2025 season with a 30-26 overall record and a disappointing 11-19 record in SEC play.

Now headed into year two under Earley, expectations for the Aggies have undoubtedly renewed and will still be set at another trip to Omaha for the Maroon and White, and the Aggies got the exact start they needed to the 2026 season in their opening weekend.

The Aggies would dominate their first action of the season, beginning the year with a series sweep against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles in a series that the Aggies would control from start to finish, so much so that Texas A&M has made some history in its opening games of the year.

Texas A&M Sets Record for Runs in Opening Two Games

Texas A&M Aggies third baseman Gavin Grahovac drives in a run with a sacrifice fly against the Tennessee Volunteers. | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

The bats were on fire to start the season in College Station, especially in the first two games of the series against Tennessee Tech, in which the Aggies won by a combined score of 38-13, winning 15-6 on opening day on Friday and followed that up with a thrashing 23-7 run-rule win on Saturday.

The Aggies combined 38 runs over Friday and Saturday, which would set a program record for the most runs scored by any Texas A&M squad in the first two games of a season since 1946, a record that stood for over 80 years.

Breaking 80-year records this opening weekend😤 pic.twitter.com/9eLQloRjm0 — Texas A&M Baseball (@AggieBaseball) February 15, 2026

Texas A&M was not done, closing the series with another big victory, although the margin of victory was not as big as the previous two nights, closing the series and securing the sweep with a 7-1 victory on Sunday.

Over their first three games of the season, the Aggies would outscore their opponents 45-14, spotlighting what could be a very explosive offense for the Maroon and White and a supportive pitching staff that is able to protect big leads.

Having the biggest impact throughout opening weekend was junior Caden Sorrell, who ended the weekend with an eye-popping .600 batting average, nine hits in 15 at-bats, three home runs, and 10 RBIs, both of which lead the Aggies after their first action of the season.

In total, the Aggies had five players hit home runs over the first three games of the season, with a combined eight home runs against Tennessee Tech.

Texas A&M will return to the diamond to take on Texas A&M-Corpus Christi for a midweek matchup before gearing up for its second series of the season, taking on Penn, as the series begins on Friday, Feb. 20.