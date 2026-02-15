Dominant Pitching Leads Texas A&M Baseball to Opening Weekend Sweep

The Texas A&M Aggies entered the 2026 season with fewer expectations than the previous season. Starting as the number 25-ranked team in the country, head coach Michael Earley and his team knew they would have to prove themselves this year.

After a dominant offensive showing in the first two games of the series against the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles, the Aggies went into game three looking for a sweep during the opening weekend of the college baseball season.

A dominant pitching performance, fueled by Aiden Sims and Clayton Freshcorn, led the Aggies to a 7-1 victory and a 3-0 start to the 2026 season.

Setting the Tone

Texas A&M Aggies left fielder Caden Sorrell (13) makes a catch for an out against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Sims would be on the mound to start the game for the Aggies, and would come out of the gate swinging, striking out the first two Golden Eagles he would face in the game, and would complete a scoreless half inning. As they have all weekend, the Aggies would strike first. Wesley Jordan would line one into center field to score Gavin Grahovac for a 1-0 lead.

Sims would continue cruising through the top of the third inning, adding two more strikeouts to bring his total for the day to four. The Aggies would add another run for their pitcher, after Grahovac would score on a wild pitch for a 2-0 lead.

In the fourth inning, the Golden Eagles would try to claw back, scoring a run on a Manny Garza sacrifice fly to cut the lead to one run. The Aggies would respond, though, rattling off three runs off the bats of Zane Becker, Boston Kellner, and Caden Sorrell, who all got RBI singles to give them a 5-1 lead.

Sims would continue cruising and would pitch the top half of the sixth inning, his final frame of work. He would finish with six innings pitched, one hit, one earned run, two walks, seven strikeouts, and would be in line for the win.

In the bottom half of the sixth inning, Jordan would come through again, this time with a double in the left field gap that would score Sorrell. Jake Duer would follow that up with a single up the middle, and Jordan would come around from second to score and give the Aggies their final two runs of the game and a 7-1 lead.

Freshcorn would come in and would get a three-inning save to lead the Aggies to the sweep. He would finish the game, allowing two hits and striking out four Golden Eagles over the final third of the game. The Aggies would complete the sweep and begin the 2026 season 3-0.

The Aggies are back in action on Tuesday, February 17, at 6:00 p.m. CT against Texas A&M-Corpus Christi

