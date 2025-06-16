Three Texas A&M Aggies Playing in Cape Cod League
Compared to the 2024 campaign, Texas A&M baseball’s 2025 season came to an early end. To fill their time, three Aggies -- pitcher Luke Jackson, infielder Ben Royo and catcher Bear Harrison -- will be participating in the Cape Cod Baseball League, per Austin-American Statesman’s Tony Catalina on X.
Dating back as far as 1885, the Cape Cod Baseball League is a summer league comprised of current NCAA baseball players from across every division. To qualify for the league, players must receive in invitation to tryout, have a recommendation from their college coach and must be enrolled full-time at their university for the upcoming fall semester.
Royo and Harrison, will be representing the Falmouth Commodores this summer. Harrison contributed early to the Commodores with his bat. In Sunday’s 6-3 loss to the Brewster Whitecaps, Harrison recorded a sacrificial fly to make it a 2-1 Falmouth lead in the third inning.
While Royo has only recorded one strikeout in three at-bats for Falmouth, his bat was heating up towards the end of the regular season for the Aggies. He batted .258 with a triple, five doubles, 10 homers and 23 RBIs in his first year as a Fightin’ Farmer.
Jackson is suiting up for the Chatham Anglers uniform. In his redshirt sophomore season, he made 18 appearances and recorded one save with a 5.89 ERA. He has yet to make an appearance for the Anglers.
The Cape Cod Baseball League has produced a plethora of MLB talent, including Paul Skenes, Aaron Judge, Chris Sale, Pete Alonso and Kyle Schwarber. The Aggies participating have a great opportunity to play against and with some of the best collegiate players in the sport.
Falmouth and Chatham faced off on Saturday, with Royo and Harrison’s Commodores getting the best of Jackson’s Anglers. The two squads will face off again on June 29.