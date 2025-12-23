Texas A&M Transfer Portal Tracker: Analyzing Every Player Coming In and Out This Winter

The Texas A&M Aggies saw their best season in over three decades collapse at the worst possible time, going from an undefeated 11-0 to losing their regular season finale against the Texas Longhorns in Austin and then getting booted from the College Football Playoff by the Miami Hurricanes in a horrific offensive showing at home at Kyle Field.

Though the season ended much sooner than the team was hoping for, preparations now go into the 2026 season to avoid the early exodus they face suffered last weekend, a season they will go into with new coordinators on the offensive and defensive sides following the departures of Collin Klein and Jay Bateman.

This also means extensive work with the transfer portal, which includes bringing players in and also watching players go, be it to other schools or to the NFL draft, and down below are tables to help keep you up to date on all of that information as the offseason progresses.

All Incoming Transfers to Texas A&M

Player Position Previous School Eligibility (in years)

All Departures from Texas A&M via the Transfer Portal

On December 22, sophomore linebacker Tristan Jernigan announced that he would be entering the transfer portal after recording 14 tackles and three tackles for loss with Texas A&M.

Player Position New School Eligibility (years) Tristan Jernigan Linebacker N/A 3

Texas A&M NFL Draft Declarations

December 22 saw two of Texas A&M's more elite players announce that they were taking their skills to the NFL in the draft this next April, cornerback Will Lee III and wide receiver/return specialist KC Concepcion.

Lee, nicknamed "The Blanket," recorded 134 tackles and four interceptions during his playing time with the Kansas State Wildcats and Texas A&M Aggies.

Concepcion, in his lone year with A&M after transferring from North Carolina State, recorded 61 receptions for 919 yards and nine touchdowns, also returning 26 punts for 456 yards and two touchdowns.

Player Position Date Announced Will Lee III Cornerback 12/22/25 KC Concepcion Wide receiver/return specialist 12/22/25

Position-by-Position Breakdown of Roster Impact

Wide Receivers

Concepcion was undoubtedly the leader of the corps as well as the punt return game in the majority of the season, and though his departure leaves quite a hole in A&M's receiving game, players such as Mario Craver and Ashton Bethel-Roman should have no problem covering for him.

After all, Craver was the one leading the way for the wideouts in the first chunk of the campaign, especially his 207-yard performance in the win over Notre Dame, and he still has plenty of collegiate eligibility, so expect more big things from Craver in his second season in Aggieland following his transfer last year from Mississippi State.

Linebackers

Tristan Jernigan simply didn't get enough field time in his freshman year, only appearing in Texas A&M's 48-0 blowout over the Samford Bulldogs.

Then again, Jernigan was part of a stacked unit that also included team captain Taurean York, Daymion Sanford, and Scooby Williams, so going to where the four-star player can make an impact as a starter is understandable.

The junior York has still yet to say whether he is heading to the NFL or not, but either way, with the breakout season that Daymion Sanford had, the linebackers are in good hands for 2026 and beyond.