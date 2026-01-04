Myles Garrett Solidifies Himself As Greatest NFL Texas A&M Aggie Of All Time

There's Von Miller. There's Mike Evans. Even De'Von Achane and Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell. All are amongst the best either currently at their positions or of all time, and the former two are without a doubt locks for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

And then there's Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett, who proved Sunday afternoon that he is in a league of his own, figuratively and literally.

After years of elite production on the edge for the Browns, Garrett broke an illustrious record that had stood in the pros for nearly a quarter of a century, the NFL's single-season sack record.

Garrett Makes History In Win Over Cincinnati Bengals

After failing to bring down Aaron Rodgers last week in the Browns' game over the Pittsburgh Steelers, Garrett finally got to Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow with just over five minutes left in the game to record his 23rd sack of the 2025 campaign, setting a new mark for NFL defenders.

Cleveland Browns defensive end Myles Garrett (95) sacks Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) during the fourth quarter at Paycor Stadium. The play set a new NFL single season sack record by Garrett. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

New York Giants Hall of Famer Michael Strahan first set the now former record of 22.5 sacks back in the 2001 season, and it was tied by current Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt during his Defensive Player of the Year award in 2021.

Here is his record-breaking takedown of Burrow in Cleveland's 18-16 win over their in-state rivals:

MYLES GARRETT IS THE NEW SACK RECORD KING.



CLEvsCIN on CBS/Paramount+https://t.co/HkKw7uXVnt pic.twitter.com/Jaa4aBGrIl — NFL (@NFL) January 4, 2026

Except for his rookie season, which saw him record seven sacks, Garrett has notched a double-digit sack season every year of his professional career, including 16 sacks in the 2021 and 2022 seasons, and 14 in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

His 23 sacks in 2025 bring him up to 124.5 for his career, already 21st on the NFL's all-time list, with fellow Aggie Von Miller the active leader in the stat with 137.5 takedowns.

However, to anyone who saw Garrett play in College Station or even back at James Martin High School in Arlington, you knew he was capable of greatness.

A top-ranked five-star recruit according to just about every publication out of high school, Garrett committed to Texas A&M in October of 2013, and then-head coach Kevin Sumlin had to be jumping for joy.

Garrett wasted no time making a name for himself in College Station, recording 11.5 sacks his freshman year and an SEC-leading 12.5 sacks his sophomore year during the 2015 season.

After an 8.5 sack season in 2016, Garrett would announce that he was forgoing his senior season and declaring for the 2017 NFL draft, where he would be chosen by the Browns with the very first pick.

Since then, Garrett has been legendary if nothing else, even on a struggling Browns franchise that has had little taste of the playoffs since the defender was drafted.

Despite the team hardships, that hasn't stopped Garrett from being named a first-team NFL All-Pro four times, a Pro Bowler seven times, and the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, an honor he should easily receive again in 2025.